Monta Ellis Scores On An Incredible 360-Degree Layup

#Video
03.05.13 5 years ago

We showed you John Wall‘s ridiculous finish yesterday, then mentioned in Smack how Monta Ellis has patented this baseline move for himself. But to pull it out in the middle of the fourth quarter of a close game? That’s just nasty, and it was one of the highlights of Ellis’ exceptional shooting night against Utah. This is probably the best 360 layup I’ve seen from anyone since Arthur Agee.

Who has the nicest 360 layup of all time?

