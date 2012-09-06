Mtn Dew x Keelan Dadd x DGK Capsule Collection

Keelan Dadd is a multi-talented dude. Want versatility? Not only is Dadd a pro skater for Mountain Dew and DGK, he’s now also designed a custom product capsule in collaboration with these two sponsors. Need a duffle bag, pair of socks, hip-pouch, sunglasses, coozie, or a sticker? They have you covered. All of that is in the capsule, and it’s all a part of the Mtn Dew Green Label Exclusives line. This is perfect gear for the guy who lives on the road.

You can cop yours by clicking here, but be warned: only 100 capsules were made, and they will go extremely quickly. Order now!

