Nate Robinson Puts on a Show for the Ages in an All-Time Playoff Classic; Kevin Durant Battles Houston All By Himself

Here’s the new reality: Do not make Nate Robinson angry; you will not like him when he’s angry. C.J. Watson got Nate angry in the first half of yesterday’s incredible triple-OT Bulls/Nets game with this altercation that very nearly erupted in an all-out brawl (and sent Robinson to the locker room to clean up a cut), sowing the seeds for an all-time Nate eruption later in the game:

What came later is already the stuff of legend. The Bulls were down 14 points with just a few minutes left in the game, and they looked dead in the water. Then Nate went absolutely berserker, scoring 12 straight points on an array of deep jumpers and pull-ups that for the most part didn’t even touch the rim. He single-handedly erased the Bulls’ deficit and sent the game into overtime. He scored 23 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, one short of Michael Jordan‘s team record for most points in a quarter by a Bull in a playoff game. [WATCH HIS 4TH QUARTER BUCKETS HERE]

Here’s what Nate said after the game about his run:

“I always think I’m on fire, kind of like the old school game NBA Jam. You make a couple in a row, the rim’s on fire. You shoot the ball, the ball’s on fire. I feel like that at times — all the time. Whenever I’m in the game, I just play with a lot of confidence. You kind of have to lie to yourself and feel like you can’t miss.”

Carlos Boozer had this to say about the 4th quarter comeback and Chicago’s strategy: “We got a stop, and got the ball to Nate. Then we got a stop, and got the ball to Nate. Then we got a stop, and got the ball to Nate.”

And somehow, the game was just really getting going at that point. In overtime, Nate hit this stupid bank shot over Deron Williams with two seconds left to put Chicago up:

Then Joe Johnson came right back to stick this runner to send it to a second overtime:

Nate eventually fouled out in the second overtime, and in the third OT, Chicago’s other guys stepped up and started knocking down shots, putting the Bulls in position to pull away and lock up a 142-134 victory to put them up 3-1 in the series …

He said it, we didn’t:

