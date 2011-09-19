NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Charlotte Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats are next on our list of NBA teams to analyze from a fantasy basketball perspective. This renovated roster now lacks a captain but includes a new (yet fragile) gunner on offense. The mostly unappealing personnel and murky situation at the point means fantasy owners should approach this team with some apprehension. There might not be a lot to love in Charlotte, but there’s still fantasy value to be had. Let’s see where it might be.

Depth Chart:

PG: D.J. Augustin, Kemba Walker

SG: Gerald Henderson, Matt Carroll, Garrett Temple*^

SF: Corey Maggette, Dante Cunningham**, Dominic McGuire*

PF: Boris Diaw, Tyrus Thomas, Bismack Biyombo, D.J. White, Eduardo Najera

C: Kwame Brown*, Joel Przybilla*, DeSagana Diop

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Corey Maggette, SF/PF (Rd. 8): 45% FG, 80% FT, 0.5 Threes, 19.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 2.5 TO

– Boris Diaw, SF/PF (Rd. 10): 50% FG, 70% FT, 1 Three, 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO

– D.J. Augustin, PG (Rd. 11): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1.3 Threes, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Tyrus Thomas, PF (Rd. 11): 45% FG, 75% FT, 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Gerald Henderson, SG (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 14 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO

– Kemba Walker, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 80% FT, 9 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO

Sleeper:

Henderson

Most likely to surprise:

Thomas

Most likely to disappoint:

Augustin

Category specialists:

– Blocks: Thomas, Biyombo

Things to consider:

– Maggette’s health

– Thomas’ health and focus

– the probable timeshare at point guard

– potential for Walker to get significant run toward the end of the season

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 29th

– FGM: 29th

– FGA: 28th

– FG%: 22nd

– FT%: 21st

– 3PTM: T-27th

– Reb: T-24th

– Ast: T-17th

– TO: 21st

– Stl: 28th

– Blk: 8th

– Pace: T-25th

– Offensive Efficiency: 25th

– Defensive Efficiency: T-16th

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Who’s the best fantasy player on the Bobcats?

