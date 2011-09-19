NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Charlotte Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats are next on our list of NBA teams to analyze from a fantasy basketball perspective. This renovated roster now lacks a captain but includes a new (yet fragile) gunner on offense. The mostly unappealing personnel and murky situation at the point means fantasy owners should approach this team with some apprehension. There might not be a lot to love in Charlotte, but there’s still fantasy value to be had. Let’s see where it might be.
Depth Chart:
PG: D.J. Augustin, Kemba Walker
SG: Gerald Henderson, Matt Carroll, Garrett Temple*^
SF: Corey Maggette, Dante Cunningham**, Dominic McGuire*
PF: Boris Diaw, Tyrus Thomas, Bismack Biyombo, D.J. White, Eduardo Najera
C: Kwame Brown*, Joel Przybilla*, DeSagana Diop
* unrestricted free agent
** restricted free agent
^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause
Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Corey Maggette, SF/PF (Rd. 8): 45% FG, 80% FT, 0.5 Threes, 19.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 2.5 TO
– Boris Diaw, SF/PF (Rd. 10): 50% FG, 70% FT, 1 Three, 10 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 0.8 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO
– D.J. Augustin, PG (Rd. 11): 40% FG, 85% FT, 1.3 Threes, 12 Pts, 2 Reb, 5.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO
– Tyrus Thomas, PF (Rd. 11): 45% FG, 75% FT, 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2 TO
– Gerald Henderson, SG (Rd. 12+): 45% FG, 80% FT, 14 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 2 TO
– Kemba Walker, PG/SG (Rd. 13+): 40% FG, 80% FT, 9 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.5 TO
Sleeper:
Henderson
Most likely to surprise:
Thomas
Most likely to disappoint:
Augustin
Category specialists:
– Blocks: Thomas, Biyombo
Things to consider:
– Maggette’s health
– Thomas’ health and focus
– the probable timeshare at point guard
– potential for Walker to get significant run toward the end of the season
Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 29th
– FGM: 29th
– FGA: 28th
– FG%: 22nd
– FT%: 21st
– 3PTM: T-27th
– Reb: T-24th
– Ast: T-17th
– TO: 21st
– Stl: 28th
– Blk: 8th
– Pace: T-25th
– Offensive Efficiency: 25th
– Defensive Efficiency: T-16th
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Who’s the best fantasy player on the Bobcats?
Kemba ONLY 9pts a game …his speed n quickness alone will get him atleast 10..Brandon Jennings gets 14-16pts a game n his jumper broke too…Kemba is the ONLY reason to even watch the Bobcats he got to get the light
@ctkennedy: These are projections for season averages, so while I think Walker has a good shot at getting good run and putting up numbers toward the end of the season, the timeshare with Augustin will limit his ceiling for much of the year. Boris Diaw doesn’t lure you to watch the Bobcats?
Augustin is just there …Livingston will get more burn than him …so u can move Kemba over to the 2…9pts Shannon Brown is in the range comin off the bench behind Kobe…After Maggette he is CLEARLY the second best scorin option HANDS down …n i dont think Maggette gone make it thru the season
@ctkennedy Livingston will have a hard time taking his PT considering he got traded to millwaukee. And kemba at the 2? you’re crazy. he’s barely pushin 6 foot
@fantasy doc
I’d bump up Thomas’s #’s to 15 and 7 just based on the fact he’ll play 33-38 min