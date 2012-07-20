NBA Jerseys Will Have Small Ads In 2013-2014

We’ve gone European, people. Most jersey across the world have sponsorship logos splashed across the front. It’s an easy way to rake in some extra dough, and it’s surprising that no major American sports employ the tactic. The NBA Board of Governors, however, has decided that it’s time to make that move, agreeing to add a small patch to uniforms. League officials expect a $100 million uptick in revenue due to the change.

Via ESPN:

“‘The view is that the teams would need a significant time; one, to sell the patch; and number two, for adidas to manufacture the uniforms, because the patch that would be on the players’ uniforms would also appear on the jerseys at retail,’ said deputy commissioner Adam Silver, who is handling the uniform change.”

Like it or not, you can now pick up your favorite team’s jersey with a side of Verizon, or Visa, or Staples. Who knows.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.