NBA Jerseys Will Have Small Ads In 2013-2014

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.20.12 6 years ago

We’ve gone European, people. Most jersey across the world have sponsorship logos splashed across the front. It’s an easy way to rake in some extra dough, and it’s surprising that no major American sports employ the tactic. The NBA Board of Governors, however, has decided that it’s time to make that move, agreeing to add a small patch to uniforms. League officials expect a $100 million uptick in revenue due to the change.

Via ESPN:

“‘The view is that the teams would need a significant time; one, to sell the patch; and number two, for adidas to manufacture the uniforms, because the patch that would be on the players’ uniforms would also appear on the jerseys at retail,’ said deputy commissioner Adam Silver, who is handling the uniform change.”

Like it or not, you can now pick up your favorite team’s jersey with a side of Verizon, or Visa, or Staples. Who knows.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAdvertisingLatest NewsStyle - Kicks and GearUNIFORMS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP