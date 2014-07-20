NBA Store Has Sold Out Of LeBron Jerseys

LeBron James doesn’t even know what number he will wear for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that hasn’t stopped fans from buying his jersey in droves. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the NBA Store has sold out of replica home, road, and alternate Cavaliers uniforms that bear LeBron’s name.

The @NBAStore says it has now sold out of LeBron replica Cavs home, away & alternate jerseys. — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) July 20, 2014

8 of the top 10 items sold during the last week @NBAStore are LeBron Cavs items. — darren rovell (@darrenrovell) July 20, 2014

Spurred by his return to Cleveland, James’ Q rating has never been higher. He was recently named America’s most popular athlete by Harris Poll for the first time in his career after dropping outside the poll’s top 10 four years ago after he left the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

The little doubt that existed upon James’ announcement that Clevelanders wouldn’t warm to The King has obviously vanished entirely. The people of northeast Ohio clearly love LeBron almost as much he loves them.

