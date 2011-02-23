NBA Trade Rumor: Nate Robinson to Golden State

For the non-stars, securing a job in the NBA is all about identifying your niche. Nate Robinson had defied the odds — there are people in the Dime office today who, years ago, said Nate would be playing in Greece by now — by finding that niche, a point-slash-shooting guard off the bench for a team that needs instant offense and change-of-pace energy.
But as much of an impact as he’s made in Boston, if there ever was a team whose style was perfect for Nate, it’s the Warriors. Following last night’s Celtics/Warriors game, in which Nate scored 7 points in 17 minutes off the bench, the two teams are reportedly in talks about a trade with Nate as the centerpiece.
As the Carmelo Anthony trade was still being ironed out, Robinson was also mentioned in a rumor where New York was trying to bring a fourth team into the mix that would take Corey Brewer from Minnesota, and the Celtics were a possibility.
Nate for who?
Trade announced: Kings trade Landry to Hornets for Thornton.
i hope you’re full of sh-t, Says. Stupid move by the Kings
any theories? c’s need an sf, so amundson? they’re not gonna give away dorrell. radmanovic? reggie williams?
Dont know who the Cs would want in return from GS… They are looking at Battier and Parker. Who on the warriors could fit that type? Could be Reggie Williams, but whos gonna play back up pg if Nates shipped out?
Being a Boston fan i hope they land Battier somehow.
Just as i press submit i realise Delonte is back from his year long injury soon so theres my answer lol
talks are now “dead” for this one
to b honest i dont think ne more trades are gonna go down frm now to da deadline mayb a couple picks shipped n role players but as far as well-established teams (the C’s n LA, MIA…) cant n dont c nuthin happenin…big names are all gone somewhere ne ways jus fun to tlk tho…
C’s will no doubt be better defensively with Battier, but gosh that will make the playoffs unbearable to watch… i don’t want to see games in the 80s!
thats a dumb trade.. just because a person fits the style doesn’t mean its always a good trade.
since u didnt say who would be in the trade.. im assuming itll be steph, monta, and nate in a 3 guard rotation. thats lookin like the smallest rotation in the league. steph and nate dont play D, man! monta isnt that good defensively either, but at least he uses his quickness to create steals/problems.
Trade Nate for Jeremy Lin, bring Lin back to Harvard town.