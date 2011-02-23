NBA Trade Rumor: Nate Robinson to Golden State

02.23.11

For the non-stars, securing a job in the NBA is all about identifying your niche. Nate Robinson had defied the odds — there are people in the Dime office today who, years ago, said Nate would be playing in Greece by now — by finding that niche, a point-slash-shooting guard off the bench for a team that needs instant offense and change-of-pace energy.

But as much of an impact as he’s made in Boston, if there ever was a team whose style was perfect for Nate, it’s the Warriors. Following last night’s Celtics/Warriors game, in which Nate scored 7 points in 17 minutes off the bench, the two teams are reportedly in talks about a trade with Nate as the centerpiece.

As the Carmelo Anthony trade was still being ironed out, Robinson was also mentioned in a rumor where New York was trying to bring a fourth team into the mix that would take Corey Brewer from Minnesota, and the Celtics were a possibility.

