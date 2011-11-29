NBA Trade Rumor: Utah Jazz Open To Dealing Paul Millsap

‘Tis the season, right? First word broke this morning that Boston would be open to trading Rajon Rondo in the right deal, while chatter in Utah is now saying that the Jazz are willing to do the same with Paul Millsap.
As all you future GMs know, when it comes down to it, there are virtually no players that are “untouchable” when it comes to making deals. And despite Millsap’s increased production from year to year and his relatively small salary, his trade value may never he higher. It’s not that Utah doesn’t like him, but with young bigs Enes Kanter (19), Derrick Favors (20) and Jeremy Evans (24) also on the roster, you can understand why ESPN.com’s Chris Broussard reports the franchise is shopping Millsap and fellow 26-year-old Al Jefferson.
If you remember, Millsap was pursued by several teams prior to June’s NBA Draft, most notably the Pacers. Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star expects them to make a phone call to the Jazz again. He notes: “The Pacers can make this deal happen because they’ll have salary cap space and they won’t hesitate to give up a draft pick to get a player that will help solve their power forward problems.”
“In many ways, he’s the best and most reliable player on Utah’s roster,” adds Brian T. Smith of The Salt Lake Tribune. “Yet the chances of him remaining with the Jazz after 2012-13 are 50-50, at best, and he’s currently the most tradable asset a rebuilding franchise possesses.”
One thing you have to love about Utah is that they’ve always been open to gauging their players’ market value. Whether it was Deron Williams or Ronnie Brewer, they were always willing to listen. And while Broussard notes that Utah is also listening to offers for Jefferson and the two years, $29 million left on his deal, all signs point to Millsap being the odd man out.
Should the Jazz look to trade Paul Millsap?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
About F______g time!
Now that I’ve gone back to read the article…
Trade whoever doesn’t fit. Whichever player can’t play with Kanter should be traded. If he was their prize heading into the draft, they had to have known Paul or Al was going to be out the door. The lack of training camp makes the decision a little harder.
If anyone else watched Jeremy Evans play this summer then they know he’s just waiting to make some noise.
i like the jazz’s young big men. plus i hope they develop burks/gordon. kobe respects gordon hayward’s game. i was hoping they drafted brandon knight. o well. if they can find a young point guard in the 2012 draft that team will be good. think of this lineup:
C: Enes Kanter
PF: Derrick Favors
SF: Gordon Hayward
SG: Alec Burks
PG: Austin Rivers (potentially)
Utah has a very nice future with the set of forwards and centers. They just need some qualify guards.
@beiber. Having watched Rivers so far this season hes a scorer not a facilitator. The kid jus makes some really boneheaded decisions at times which is gonna happen with the transition to college. He also has no clue on how to move off the ball. With that said he’s a good scorer and when he gets hot he can drain 3’s over and over again.
that is why he would fit in that high octane, fast breaking future jazz team. alec burk’s game is a semi-facilitator. and that kind of game will be good chemistry along side an elite scoring pg in rivers. rivers at times can be a capable passer so i think that backcourt tandem can work. and with the overall starting unit, i think they can be a fast breaking squad sorta like the clippers now.
ah icic. not sure who alex burk is, but if he can facilitate and defend their best guard i guess it’ll work. I want to see Bradley Beal and James Taylor? ( the pg from Wisconsin) more to see if they’re a better fit. Austin Rivers is quick though
How about Okur don’t forget a nice stretch 4/5 to pair along with all the bulk inside will make them unstoppable.
Yeah it’ll work, but isn’t Okur getting payed a crapload of money? I liked him on my fantasy team though. C with 3’s
Of the three I would want Millsap the most. Jefferson takes too long with his post moves(though effective) and is a poor passer
Posey and a pick for Millsap? Indy should really avoid signing a PF in free agency and use Posey, who is an expiring contract (and maybe a pick) to get a player (a PF) that another team doesn’t want but is a very good PF. Like Millsap.
@ Beiber – replace Rivers with UNC’s Marshall n that squad would be fun to watch
^i liiiike
i am a huge fan of blowing teams up and starting a youth movement (when necessary) . makes it an exciting ride and i always enjoy seeing young teams grow and evolve.
lol, 1st boozer was let go because millsap was the future. now millsap isnt the future????
@ papaburr81
they didn’t plan on losing deron williams in the process. and in the process of losing deron, they acquired an even younger power forward in favors which made millsap expendable. it’s all spontaneous really.
I don’t see how he fits on Indy, though. Seems they have a couple guys just like him.