NBA Trade Rumor: Zach Randolph to Orlando

While it appears every Eastern Conference team is making a play for Western Conference All-Stars, the Magic could be next in line. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Grizzlies have discussed sending Zach Randolph to Orlando for Brandon Bass and Jason Richardson. Here are the details:
The thinking in Memphis is that the deal would keep the Grizzlies competitive this season while also giving them a young power forward for the future. Randolph is an unrestricted free agent this summer and it isn’t clear if the Grizzlies can afford to keep him, while Bass is due $4 million next season and has a $4 million player option in 2012-13.
Clearly the Grizzlies don’t want to give-up Z-Bo for nothing, especially with Rudy Gay out and the playoffs in the picture. But, if they can add two potential starters with Randolph’s future in doubt, you gotta make the move. As for the Magic, this pairs Dwight Howard with a legit 20 and 10 force for the title run.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
heres wat i think LA shud do now…trade bynum n artest to da wizards 4 javale mcgee n rashard lewis LA gets a defensive C n a shooter n more size n dis weekend shud hav ben a testament of wat mcgee can do for LA hes athletic n defensive minded yea hes a lil thin but havent seen him sit out much gms
i mean dis weekend shud of hit sumthin on the heads of tha LA organization mcgee was in da dunk contest in LA his mom played for da LA sparks won gold in 1984 in LA rashard is a guy i mean jus 2 yrs ago lit LA up in da finals on your floor in gm 2 n would prolly hav ben da reason(him n prolly courtney lee had he made dat layup) da magic coulda won gm 2 n i dont think rashard wants to b wit da wizards ne way
idk if da salaries match up but i think dis is rashards last yr on his contract so… wat chall’ think?
n da trade wrk i think in both of the teams favors LA gets a defensive big with length n more size n dont lose a somewhat defensive presence(mcgee is in the tops in shot blocking dont 4get) n shooter at da 3 in lewis n wizards can get a still up-and-coming C in bynum n hopefully he jus stays healthy 4 them n dey would get a solid defensive 3 evn tho those wall-to-mcgee oops were fun to watch he’ll still hav sum1 to throw it to in bynum n den on top of that throw it down to him to help slow down da gm dont forget bynum can operate.
YO mama. You’re Stupid.
wow. this would be good for orlando. a howard-randolph combination would kill the east and destroy gasol and bynum.
@ #3 Bill – WELL SAID!
no good. only because Dwight hardly gets any post touches, so having Randolph there will limit his touches even more with all their shoot first guards (including Nelson and Arenas).
Randolph is better off in Memphis, he would have a hard time fitting in Van Gundy’s defensive schemes, and it could cause Dwight grow even more tired of Orlando.
Orlando needs a backup center, not forward.
@ Jayson – asa ka pa
On paper this work for Orlando. Z-bo can do spot duty at Center. Not like he would be any better or worse than the Earl Clark-Ryan Anderson combo. Richardson could fill in for Gay and comes off the books next year. Bass will allow Gasol Jr. to flourish.
AND I DIGRESS! Where would Orlando find the money to pay Arenas, Howard, Turkey-glue, Nelson, and Mr. Randolph? He wants Gasol Sr. money and Orlando just re-upped JJ Reddick. They’d have to charge the bench warmers for courtside seats.
Bynum and Artest for McGee and Rashard Lewis ! What a joke.
Yea no, my Wiz aren’t that dumb Yo Momma. We got rid of one injury riddled person, we don’t need another
If this trade goes down, Mayo is gonna be shipped out. Memphis wants to get rid of him and J Rich would be a good replacement. The Bulls just free’d up some cap room and got an additional Draft pick (For James Johnson) so they might try to deal a SG (Bogans) and Draft picks for Mayo.
oh shit.
[games.espn.go.com]
LOL. still doesn’t change the fact that its retarded.
might as well throw in nelson in the trade and get conley back in return…
or maybe just have both zbo and howard play facing the basket on offense… any of the wings will just hack up the first open shot… who ever grabs the rebound (howard or zbo) gets dibs to dunk it back… no passing back out to the wings… just stuff it back in…
and about this possible trade, the “brute size” approach might be the best way to counter Miami. Just ask Boston.
either way its a win/win for both teams, Memphis would have no need for Mayo, get rid of a contract and draft picks – the Bulls would upgrade at SG
I like this deal.
Zach gives u front court presence, which will be the key in the East. Look at Boston.
Plus his puts Q rich back on the floor, which means better defense.
Zach gets 13 rebs a night. Make it happen Otis.
[ufrsports.com]
orlando should get a defensive 2 or 3 (like gerald wallace), their power forwards are okay. they could trade richardson to upgrade their bench, redick can play, just give him minutes.
LA should wake up..and get a point guard
Aight yall but wen ABs knee goes out LA gon b lookin sad…all dey rele need is sum1 to protect tha paint yea dey lose muscle but mcgee still shot blocks n bynum could rele shine in DC n make da wizards his team cuz it aint wrkin wit wall n he brings a “champion” attitude to DC n da lakers need a consistent shooter frm tha 3pt line jus say…
Yo mama…are you retarded?
yo mama = 50tyson of Dime
that pic of ZBo makes me chuckle every time, like, where the hell does he get a freakin sword from? Yo ZBo, Link called, he wants his piece back
But ZBo would just limit Howards low post touches even more, and the guy would literally take 30 jumpers a game with the style of offense SVG runs.
and Yo Mama, Lakers didn’t move Bynum for Melo, why would they trade for McGee who is dumb as shit, and Lewis who disappears in big moments while getting paid 20 mil a year? They need to get Hinrich
only reason the Grizz would do this is because they think Rudy Gay is done for the year, and they probably can’t make the playoffs without him
magic should trade for gerald wallace and stephen jackson
love this trade. Magic would destroy all u other classless faggy teams! Do it Otis!
the truth is the players we and the organization thank are really good arent. ryan a, b. bass, jj, jameer, arenas, etc arent that great especially good enough to be taking final shots and be relied upon heavily. there good enough to be on the team but not depended on big time. tonight with the game on the line ryan a is jacking up 3s. bricking and bricking. it’s ok for him to make and miss a couple during the game, but why is he on the court with 2 mins to go. if thats the best you have me and d12 both know u aint going far. im a huge magic fan and like rhino but these players are bench warmers especially in crunch time. jameer has killer instincts just no d. steve jackson and gerald wallace makes us a championship team