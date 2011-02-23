NBA Trade Rumor: Zach Randolph to Orlando

While it appears every Eastern Conference team is making a play for Western Conference All-Stars, the Magic could be next in line. According to ESPN.com’s Chad Ford, the Grizzlies have discussed sending Zach Randolph to Orlando for Brandon Bass and Jason Richardson. Here are the details:

The thinking in Memphis is that the deal would keep the Grizzlies competitive this season while also giving them a young power forward for the future. Randolph is an unrestricted free agent this summer and it isn’t clear if the Grizzlies can afford to keep him, while Bass is due $4 million next season and has a $4 million player option in 2012-13.

Clearly the Grizzlies don’t want to give-up Z-Bo for nothing, especially with Rudy Gay out and the playoffs in the picture. But, if they can add two potential starters with Randolph’s future in doubt, you gotta make the move. As for the Magic, this pairs Dwight Howard with a legit 20 and 10 force for the title run.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

