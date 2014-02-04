New Foot Locker Ad With James Harden Disguised As Anthony Davis

February is the hottest month to grab new gear at Foot Locker. The All-Star Game is right around the corner, and all the new kicks are coming out, so it makes sense James Harden would want to go shopping. His only problem is his new-found stardom since becoming the leading man in Houston. In a new ad for Foot Locker, Harden goes incognito as Anthony Davis to avoid the the jostling paparazzi. Except, the Brow is pretty famous in his own right, which Davis points out.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.