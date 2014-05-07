Newspaper Typo In Headline Reports: “Heat Cut Nuts”

The Heat thoroughly dominated the *Nets* in their Game 1 matchup, rolling to a 107-86 win Tuesday night. Miami could have come out flat after eight days off following a sweep in the first round, but they were a lot more energetic than a Nets team fresh off a Game 7 win in Toronto. Still, one Indiana newspaper’s headline was a “low blow.”

Indiana’s Evansville Courier & Press newspaper published a not-so-discrete typo in their headline about the game:

Miami won, but they didn’t exactly castrate Brooklyn. Somewhere, Masai Ujiri is giggling to himself. We wrote so many inadvertent puns before editing this down…and we apologize for anyone offended by the relatively sophomoric humor, but this unintentional headline is freakin’ gold.

The Metro editor wasn’t as amused:

Ugh. We meant to say "Nets." pic.twitter.com/q8FME0KUgn — Ryan G. Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) May 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(via Beyond the Buzzer)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.