Nike Kobe VII System Supreme “All-Star” Edition

By now you’ve seen Kobe Bryant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “All-Star” edition, made exclusively for the Black Mamba’s 14th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 26. Check it out:
What do you think?
Source: Sole Collector
Dopeness
very disappointed..how are they going to rock orange shoes with red jerseys…bron is goin to rock blue jerseys with orange kix…does not make sense but whatever!