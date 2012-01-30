Nike Kobe VII System Supreme “All-Star” Edition

By now you’ve seen Kobe Bryant‘s latest signature shoe, the Nike Kobe VII System Supreme. But we guarantee you’ve never seen it like this. Introducing the “All-Star” edition, made exclusively for the Black Mamba’s 14th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 26. Check it out:

Source: Sole Collector

