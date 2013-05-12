No Knick Can Stop Roy Hibbert

#Video #New York Knicks
05.12.13 5 years ago

Roy Hibbert had one of the more disappointing seasons in the NBA this year, regressing in a lot of ways on offense. That wasn’t a problem last night in Indiana’s Game 3 win over New York. He went for a playoff career-high 24 points and 12 boards.

Who’s going to win this series?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSNEW YORK KNICKSROY HIBBERTvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP