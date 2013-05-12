No Knick Can Stop Roy Hibbert

Roy Hibbert had one of the more disappointing seasons in the NBA this year, regressing in a lot of ways on offense. That wasn’t a problem last night in Indiana’s Game 3 win over New York. He went for a playoff career-high 24 points and 12 boards.

