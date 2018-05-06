Pat Riley Is Reportedly ‘Mulling’ What To Do With Hassan Whiteside

Getty Image

The biggest question facing the Miami Heat this offseason surrounds the future of Hassan Whiteside. There is some obvious tension regarding him and starting center Erik Spoelstra, much of it stemming from Whiteside openly griping about how he doesn’t like the way Spoelstra uses him in the offense or within Miami’s rotations.

Whiteside struggled in Miami’s first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, and questions exist about how a player with his more old school skillset fits within what the Heat want to do offensively. Dion Waiters wants him to use this as a way to motivate himself to get better, but a report indicates that might not happen in Miami.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Heat president Pat Riley is open to possibly moving the center if he can get a good deal.