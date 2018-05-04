Dion Waiters Wants Hassan Whiteside’s Recent Struggles To ‘Motivate Him’

Getty Image

There’s still a lot of basketball that needs to be played, but it’s hard to imagine a player having a worse 2018 postseason than Hassan Whiteside. Miami’s center was as close to a non-factor as a player can be in the Heat’s five-game loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and he made it clear on several occasions that he wasn’t happy with his role in the team’s offense or his playing time.

It wasn’t the first time Whiteside used the media to express a gripe, as he did that during the regular season, too. Whiteside seems really, really down on things in Miami right now, and one of his teammates hope that the big man uses this as a motivating tool.

Dion Waiters appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! on Friday morning and discussed, among other things, sitting on the sidelines as his team lost to his hometown squad. Waiters was also asked about Whiteside, and kind of challenged his center to get better.