Paul Pierce Says You Can’t Buy His Clutch Gene At “Costco or Walgreens”

#Paul Pierce
04.22.14 4 years ago
Paul Pierce, Patrick Patterson

Paul Pierce, Patrick Patterson (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

No one ever accused Paul Pierce of being shy. Remember when he gave Al Harrington the Larry Bird treatment? Remember when he anointed himself the world’s best player? Remember in Game 1 this weekend against Toronto when he hit a ball-breaking shot, then showed everyone he still has the biggest mouth? Yeah, the Truth is all that and then some, even when he’s a 36-year-old coming off the worst season of his career.

Naturally, reporters wanted to know how he does it. But Pierce isn’t ready to give up his secrets, telling Andrew Keh of The New York Times you can’t buy his clutch gene at “Costco or Walgreens.” This isn’t some mask he wears. He can’t help it.

There are still some who believe the Raptors will win this series–ask Sir Charles about that. Yet Pierce and Kevin Garnett are doing all they can to hold onto that long-ago abated cliche. Experience might not always be enough, but it apparently helps. The Truth continues to prove that over and over again.

Who is the league’s most clutch player?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

TOPICS#Paul Pierce
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagPAUL PIERCESmackTORONTO RAPTORS

