Paying Homage To Utah Jazz Legends With Art & T-Shirts

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.19.12 6 years ago
When you think about the Utah Jazz, the first thing that comes to your mind is the Hall of Fame duo of John Stockton and Karl Malone. Of course, one of the great architects of this duo is Jerry Sloan, who coached the Jazz for 23 seasons. It is safe to say that these three are still held in high regard in Utah and among Jazz fans.

For example, check out this amazing Jerry Sloan art – “Sloan Sticks To His Guns” – by Troy Henderson:

You could hang this piece of art in your home for only $20 by purchasing a print from Troy’s Etsy store.

But for those non-art collecting Jazz fans, the folks over at Blonde Grizzly got you covered with their retro-inspired Jazz shirt collection. Check out page 2 for some of the best Utah t-shirts we’ve ever seen…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJERRY SLOANJOHN STOCKTONKARL MALONEStyle - Kicks and GearUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP