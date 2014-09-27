Rajon Rondo Undergoes Surgery On Broken Hand; Out Up To Two Months

Rajon Rondo’s future with the Boston Celtics was already murky. This complicates matters even further. The Celtics announced today that their star point guard underwent successful surgery on a broken hand after an accidental fall last night.

Rondo will could miss up two months of action as a result of his latest injury. The pertinent portions of Boston’s statement is below.

The Boston Celtics announced today that guard Rajon Rondo underwent successful surgical fixation of a left metacarpal fracture this morning at New England Baptist Hospital. The injury was a result of a fall at his home last night. The surgery was performed by Dr. Hervey Kimball and and Celtics Team Physician Dr. Brian McKeon. Estimated timetable for return is six to eight weeks.

Rajon Rondo told Celtics he broke his hand slipping in the shower, source told ESPN. Broke one bone in back of his hand. Out 6-8 weeks. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) September 26, 2014

We’ve reported ad nauseam on the uncertain status surrounding Rondo’s place within Boston’s rebuilding efforts. Though recent sentiments of Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck seem to support the notion that Rondo isn’t long for Beantown, there’s also been no confirmed reports that he desires to be traded.

Rondo, of course, is a free agent after the 2014-2015 season. Combined with his middling play upon return from an ACL tear last season, Rondo’s impending free agency makes him tricky to value on the trade market. This latest setback, obviously, only makes matters more difficult for the Celtics and any of Rondo’s potential trade suitors.

If effects of Rondo’s broken hand linger to February’s trade deadline, how can a team be sure he’ll regain the form that made him one of the league’s top point guards just two seasons ago? And conversely, how can the Celtics properly gauge whether or not they’re receiving fair trade offers? Another injury obviously casts doubt on the viability of Rondo’s long-term health, too.

All that said, this isn’t a death-knell for Rondo or his team. Boston was going nowhere this season anyway, and affording Marcus Smart more freedom without Rondo in the lineup could prove beneficial down the road. Plus, a fractured hand isn’t an ACL; Rondo should make a full recovery soon enough.

But a situation so fragile certainly didn’t need another break, either.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.