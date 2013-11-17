Raptors’ DeMar DeRozen With A Smooth 360-Degree Layup

Toronto Raptors shooting guard DeMar DeRozan dropped 29 points today on 27 shots. Despite his poor shooting, the Raptors stormed back from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game and force overtime after Rudy Gay’s layup at the buzzer. Though he shot poorly, DeRozan did make one incredible play at the rim.

DeRozen sees LaMarcus Aldridge as DeMar is receiving a pass on a baseline cut. Despite the short notice, DeRozen turns into the 360 as he’s taking flight, before calmly laying the ball up on the other side of Aldridge’s arms. It’s an unreal adjustment by DeRozan mid-move.

Despite the stellar move by DeRozen and their fourth quarter comeback. Nicolas Batum and Damian Lillard led the Blazers to a 118-110 win in OT for their sixth-straight victory to go to 8-2.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.