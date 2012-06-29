Red Bull King of the Rock Hits New York City Tomorrow! Win $1,000!

#Red Bull
06.29.12 6 years ago

This is officially the third summer that Dime Magazine has been a major part of the massive Red Bull King of the Rock, the ultimate 1-on-1 tournament.

Qualifying tournaments (where players battle a field of 64 for the right to compete for the championship on Alcatraz Island), have been going on all over the country, and tomorrow KOTR hits New York City. Here is how you can enter to play (and win $1,000 in the process):

Tomorrow’s tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. up in Harlem at Lincoln Playground (135th and 5th Avenue). Registration officially starts at 9 a.m., but we would highly recommend that if you want to play, get there before 9 to ensure your place in the field of 64. It is free to play, but is first-come, first-served and once the field is full, no one else is getting in. Winner walks away with $1,000 on the spot.

Get the early and be ready to battle….

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSNEW YORK CITYnycPlaygroundred bullRed Bull King Of The Rock

