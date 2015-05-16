Referees Wave Off Paul Pierce’s Miraculous Game-Tying Triple After Video Review

“Series.”

The Atlanta Hawks held off the Washington Wizards to win Game 6 94-91 and advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 1970. But it wasn’t without late-game hysteria.

Paul Pierce appeared to complete his team’s comeback and tie the game as the fourth quarter buzzer sounded with an incredible one-footed three-pointer. After officials initially deemed his basket good, further review clearly showed the ball in the future Hall-of-Famer’s fingertips as the backboard lights illuminated.

And The Truth seemed to know it as officials took another look, too.

Twitter (@parellelecinico)

What a game. What a series. And unfortunately for Pierce, the Wizards, and fans of maximum basketball drama across the country, it’s the Hawks who emerged victorious.

[Vinnyviner]