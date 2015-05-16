Referees Wave Off Paul Pierce’s Miraculous Game-Tying Triple After Video Review

“Series.”
The Atlanta Hawks held off the Washington Wizards to win Game 6 94-91 and advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 1970. But it wasn’t without late-game hysteria.
Paul Pierce appeared to complete his team’s comeback and tie the game as the fourth quarter buzzer sounded with an incredible one-footed three-pointer. After officials initially deemed his basket good, further review clearly showed the ball in the future Hall-of-Famer’s fingertips as the backboard lights illuminated.
And The Truth seemed to know it as officials took another look, too.
What a game. What a series. And unfortunately for Pierce, the Wizards, and fans of maximum basketball drama across the country, it’s the Hawks who emerged victorious.
I’m fucking sick, but hell of a series. Paul Pierce’s clutchess should never be doubted by anyone. Can’t wait for the Wizards to retool in the off season.
if you’re going to throw up a prayer at least be watching the clock. It’s not like they hide it.