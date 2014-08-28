Remember This Name: Rayjon Tucker, Ferocious Class Of 2015 Wing

You know a great dunker when you see one, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to describe what makes him so. The human body has its limits, after all, and most of basketball’s rarest slams are performed by those who count dunking as a habit instead of the game itself. There’s just something extra compelling about the best high-level, in-game dunkers even if you can’t exactly put your finger on it. That’s the way we feel about crazy-athletic class of 2015 wing Rayjon Tucker.

Tucker was one the summer’s biggest risers in the senior class. The chiseled, 6-5 small forward didn’t start playing basketball until two years ago; due to his father’s success as a college football player, he was originally supposed to star on the gridiron. And even though Tucker ultimately hung up the shoulder pads, his days as a wide receiver and safety clearly rub off on the way he plays basketball.

Below is Tucker’s summer highlight reel. There just aren’t many players of his caliber or better that dunk with such authoritative flair.

Nasty.

Our favorite slam of Tucker’s? This one:

Tucker, a North Carolina native, holds scholarship offers from Clemson, Boston College, and Auburn, among others. Should his skills catch up to his athleticism his senior season, it surely won’t be long before Tobacco Road comes calling.

What do you think?

