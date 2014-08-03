Remember This Name: Trae Jefferson, Electric Class Of 2015 Point Guard

#Video
08.03.14 4 years ago

Who did Ball Is Life recently call “the most exciting player” in all of high school basketball? Not top-ranked prospects Malik Monk, Dennis Smith, Jr., or even Class of 2016 sensation Thon Maker. Electric 5-7 guard Trae Jefferson earned that exalted distinction instead, and it’s not hard to see why given his awesome summer mixtape.

Jefferson’s game is crazy. Our favorite sequence? This one.

The diminutive guard still hasn’t made his college choice, likely holding out for a high-major offer. Even if Jefferson plays his NCAA ball in relative obscurity, though, we’re bound to see a lot more of him in coming years – players this unique are few and far between.

(Video via Ballislife)

What do you think of Jefferson’s game?

