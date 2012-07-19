Report: Boston Celtics Acquire Courtney Lee For JaJuan Johnson

Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the Boston Celtics, who have been trying to find a way to acquire Courtney Lee for a while now, have finally landed their man. The deal will be a sign-and-trade, with JaJuan Johnson going over to Houston in exchange for Lee.

The deal is not yet finalized, so further details may emerge. But the Celtics’ continued interest in Courtney Lee’s services is curious at best, with a potential logjam at the two-guard spot with Jason Terry and Avery Bradley already on the roster. Someone will not get the minutes they want, but something tells us that Doc Rivers will find a way to balance the egos.

