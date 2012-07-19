Report: Boston Celtics Acquire Courtney Lee For JaJuan Johnson

#Boston Celtics
07.19.12 6 years ago

Marc Spears of Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the Boston Celtics, who have been trying to find a way to acquire Courtney Lee for a while now, have finally landed their man. The deal will be a sign-and-trade, with JaJuan Johnson going over to Houston in exchange for Lee.

The deal is not yet finalized, so further details may emerge. But the Celtics’ continued interest in Courtney Lee’s services is curious at best, with a potential logjam at the two-guard spot with Jason Terry and Avery Bradley already on the roster. Someone will not get the minutes they want, but something tells us that Doc Rivers will find a way to balance the egos.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCourtney LeeDimeMagHouston RocketsJaJuan JohnsonLatest NewsTRADES!

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP