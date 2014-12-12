Report: ‘Melo Would Consider Waiving No-Trade Clause; ‘Melo Denies Report

The Knicks are in shambles. They’re losers of their last 10 and bottom feeders in the weak Eastern Conference with more losses (20) than anyone else in the NBA; yes, even the lowly Sixers. Less than a week after a report about strife fracturing the team from within — most notably Carmelo Anthony purportedly threatening to “beat up” Tim Hardaway, Jr. on the court — a new report from the New York Post‘s Marc Berman alleges that Anthony would be willing to waive his rare no-trade clause if Knicks president Phil Jackson can find a willing trade partner with a team ‘Melo wants to join.

Sources informed the Post the All-Star Knicks forward would be open to dropping the no-trade provision in his contract — one of the few players in the league who has one — if Jackson could find a willing trade partner with a team to ‘Melo’s liking. The news comes less than half a year after Anthony signed a five-year, $124 million contract in the offseason following a prolonged free agency tour around the NBA.

A new documentary about Anthony’s free agency travels reveals that he almost asked Jackson for a sign-and-trade to the Bulls, so he could still net near the maximum, but play with more of a contender. The Bulls weren’t even able to offer ‘Melo a max contract, let alone the extra year New York was able to give him under the current CBA.

Perhaps the most telling quote from Berman’s exclusive comes when his source tells him of Anthony, “He thought things would be better than this, but he still wants to stick it out for now. He trusts Phil, but I think he’s afraid of Phil.”

Anthony can officially be traded on Monday, when draft picks and free agents who signed over the summer can be moved.

A trade would also be lucrative for Anthony because his five-year deal includes a 15 percent trade kicker that would net him a lump-sum $17.5 million payment the moment he’s dealt. The addendum to the deal was initially meant to scare teams away from offering trade scenarios.

The Knicks are on pace for their worst record ever, and Jackson has said recently they have “a losers mentality,” while criticizing Anthony for his lack of energy on defense and the offensive boards. Anthony disagreed saying, “We don’t have a loser’s mentality.”

The Knicks held a player’s-only meeting last Saturday, and Anthony claims he wasn’t attacked by his teammates. Other reports have surfaced Anthony’s been approached by teammates about improving his defense effort and sharing the ball more in the much-maligned triple-post offense.

The Knicks are currently ranked in the bottom third for offensive efficiency and 27th in the league on defense. Only the Hornets have scored fewer fast break points than the Knicks and New York has scored fewer points in the paint than anyone else in the Association. New York attempts fewer free throws than anyone else in the league and gives up more free throws than anyone else. They also give up a higher percentage of offensive rebounds than anyone else in the NBA — something the departed Tyson Chandler would have probably helped keep under control.

Anthony’s agent, Leon Rose, denied the report to ESPN New York in a text message:

“Carmelo, as always, is committed to the Knicks. There have never been discussions about trades or wanting to leave New York. Any story, rumor, report to the contrary is utter nonsense.”

Steve Popper of NorthJersey.com also claims ‘Melo told him there’s no truth to the story and he’d be weak to want out so early in the season:

A cursory inspection of Twitter during Knicks games is the only evidence non-New Yorkers need to understand why this news might make a lot of Knicks fans happy. The charges of ball-hogging and caring little for playing defense, which have plagued Anthony for most of his career, have increased during the difficult start to the season.

So who leaked the rumor to Berman…who some consider to be just an extension of New York’s PR staff?

Should the Knicks deal Anthony if they can?

