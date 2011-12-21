Report: Derrick Rose Gets Paid

#Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
12.20.11

Much like Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose is an NBA superstar almost completely devoid of drama. He just wants to play ball and win – he trusts that the rest of the stuff will fall in line. How much is that worth to a team when they’re looking to keep their A-List superstar for the long haul? The answer in Chicago is almost $100 million.

ESPN is reporting that things have fallen in line in a very big way for D-Rose, as he has apparently agreed to a massive contract extension with the Bulls.

Chris Broussard first reported that the deal was a five-year extension and Ric Bucher is saying that he has been told that the deal is worth more than $94 million.

Interesting piece of info from ESPNChicago.com:

Rose will be making 30 percent of the Bulls’ salary cap, thanks to a new rule in the collective bargaining agreement dubbed the “Derrick Rose Rule.”

The rule allows a player finishing his rookie contract to make 30 percent of a team’s salary cap — up from 25 percent — if he’s twice been voted an All-Star starter, twice been voted All-NBA or won an MVP award.

You would have a hard time finding anyone who doesn’t think Rose is worth every penny.

