Report: Derrick Rose Gets Paid

Much like Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose is an NBA superstar almost completely devoid of drama. He just wants to play ball and win – he trusts that the rest of the stuff will fall in line. How much is that worth to a team when they’re looking to keep their A-List superstar for the long haul? The answer in Chicago is almost $100 million.
ESPN is reporting that things have fallen in line in a very big way for D-Rose, as he has apparently agreed to a massive contract extension with the Bulls.
Chris Broussard first reported that the deal was a five-year extension and Ric Bucher is saying that he has been told that the deal is worth more than $94 million.
Interesting piece of info from ESPNChicago.com:
Rose will be making 30 percent of the Bulls’ salary cap, thanks to a new rule in the collective bargaining agreement dubbed the “Derrick Rose Rule.”
The rule allows a player finishing his rookie contract to make 30 percent of a team’s salary cap — up from 25 percent — if he’s twice been voted an All-Star starter, twice been voted All-NBA or won an MVP award.
You would have a hard time finding anyone who doesn’t think Rose is worth every penny.
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
boom
Im 2 yrs older than Derrick Rose and he’s already about to make more that I could ever make in 100 lifetimes.
Dat shit cray.
DERRICK done ROSE to the top!!!!
he deserves this kind of money more than lewis’ and currys etc. but this will affect bulls in the long run, especially with contract worthless boozer has
Maybe I’m a hater but I’ve never really gotten the hype on him. His stats put him with the best point guard(s!) in the league. But there are multiple of those. His team did good, but I think they overachieved even with that stupendous record. I would like to see some of these max contract guys refuse the big payload in favor of salary cap room to win as a team, but those words are only uttered right before a contract year or in May.
@Craig
lol, you gave every reason as to why he is so good but then you said you don’t understand. To each his own.
But I do agree with you on the Max contract vs Cap room for the team.
It’s a fine line to walk because Derrick deserves every penny plus more. But I look back at Al Jefferson turning down the max money in order to leave room for the team to manuever with. Saying that he felt he wasn’t a max player yet. That was probably the realist shyt i’ve ever seen from an star athlete when it comes to money.
The Miami trio all took less money but those idiots still ate up nearly $300Mill of the pay roll for the next 5-6yrs. That’s just dumb.
Right now the Bulls have $300Mill or so tied up between Deng, Rose, Boozer, and Noah. I guess Derrick has belief that this current roster can win a chip, because with his extension, and most teams not willing to take on the other 3’s contracts, there won’t be much wiggle room for the Bulls.
There should be a “Kwame Brown Rule” where if you finish your rookie contract and sucked as hard as Kwame, your team sells your contract to a league in the Middle East.
@ craig, you just sounded like a idiot. no disrespect though.
You know who’s happy about this new rule? Blake Griffin. Kid has a chance to do exactly what Rose did, maybe minus the MVP (but you never know).