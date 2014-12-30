Report: LeBron “Won’t Hesitate” To Leave Cavs If It’s Right Business Move

After an eight game winning streak silenced critics following a 5-7 start to the 2014-15 season, the Cavs have now gone just 5-5 in their last 10, including Sunday’s 103-80 shellacking at the hands of the woeful Pistons. The scrutiny has increased again, and coach David Blatt is on the hot seat. But in a recent report from the Chris Haynes of the Northeast Ohio Media Group, it sounds like the unthinkable — LeBron James leaving the Cavs AGAIN — isn’t totally out of the question.
Here’s Haynes:
James has not and will not, throughout the course of the season, go to management seeking Blatt’s removal, a league source said. That level of authority is not in his job description.
“Listen man, I don’t pay no bills around here. I play,” James said following Monday’s practice.
If you’re waiting for a ringing endorsement from James on behalf of Blatt, it’s not happening. It’s much too soon.
“He’s our coach, I mean, what other coach do we have?” James said.
There is immense pressure to keep The King happy.
Here’s the part that will have most Cavs fans freaking out:
James, who turns 30 today, has no intention of compromising his prime years playing for a sputtering organization. He can opt out of his contract at the end of the season and become a free agent.
Given the massive scrutiny he would endure if he departed Cleveland a second time, if his hand is forced, I’m told he won’t hesitate to make the appropriate business decision if it means bolting.
Kyrie Irving — who has missed time with a bruised left knee recently — stood by Blatt in more pointed language than LeBron:
“I’ll do anything for coach Blatt,” Irving said. “I know players feel the same thing.”
But if Blatt isn’t the scapegoat, perhaps it’ll be Kevin Love, who many feel has floundered in his role with a title contender. Grantland’s Zach Lowe seems to think Love is the next on the scapegoat flow chart:
Personally, after watching a bunch of the Cavs this year because of their three-headed monster, it’s defense that’s holding them back, and nothing more. They don’t have a rim protector — a discernible weakness even before their disappointing start to the season — and that weakness will get more glaring with Anderson Varejao gone for the season.
LeBron has to be blamed for some of this even though he’s seventh in player efficiency rating and second in points per game. While James is eighth in offensive real adjusted plus/minus (RAPM) — basically a more accurate look at on/off numbers that accounts for the other nine players on the court — at 3.93, he ranks at No. 125 in defensive RAPM (0.49). That’s dreadful for the specious best player in the world, a man who has shown he can be dominant on both sides of the ball.
But it’s not just on LeBron. Kevin Love has to figure out Cleveland’s rotations better, and start to protect the rim. Love can’t use his limited athleticism as an excuse to watch layups happen.
The whole Cavs team needs to remember that even with the best player in the world, and three sure-fire All-Stars, they still need to defend and play hard to compete in the NBA. If they don’t, LeBron might be gone.
(Cleveland.com; H/T @HowardBeck)
Will LeBron actually leave Cleveland if they continue to lose?
Nothing to see here….just time to get a real NBA coach, that’s all. JVG must not want to coach again; he always seems like the best choice to me but never gets mentioned.
This sounds like a re-hash from the first year Miami had LBJ+Wade+Bosh, just exchange Cav’s coach for Miami’s. Teething problems in the first year are expected, but LBJ’s support and the rest of the “Big 3” aren’t exactly on the same level as Miamis was, so this bad start is to be expected. Besides they are more offense than defense and that is a management/coaching decision, nothing LBJ can do there.
And besides, LBJ won’t be going anywhere. He wanted to come home. I am sure he wants to win though, so if anyone is going, it will be roster+coach before he does.
I wrote about this early this year…The Heat were in a similar position and it wasn’t until the signing of an unlikely personality/hustle player in Birdman Anderson that they really started to gel more and their defense was solidified. With AV down and Haywood eating a roster spot with no production they are actually in an even worst position to really get help. Their only play is to deal Waiters for a big.
Hornets need scoring help at the two and three…could they get Zeller back?
Could they convince Utah to give up Gobert and Burks for Waiters and a pick or two? Utah needs a better impact player in their backcourt. Cavs need a shot blocker and if they could steal Burks or even get a Rodney Hood that would add some life off their bench
They signed guys like James Jones, Haywood who do very little on the court, especially the way they play now. That money and effort could have went elsewhere. And before people start the nonsense with James Jones being a critical shooter and having championship experience remember Joe Harris is getting more playing time than him…Joe Harris
All this and Blatt seems detached, almost as if he doesn’t like his team and wishes there were less expectations.
Guest not on the Burks deals…out for the season…
This was a possibility that most ignored when he came back. Blatt’s a good coach but he’ll need time to adjust to the American incarnation of basketball as well as to the attitudes of American & Americanized players. Players here generally have no sense of accountability, have a sense of false entitlement, shitty work/competitive ethics and absolutely shitty basketball IQ. Blatt’s going to be the scapegoat if the Cavs don’t go the Finals back to back and LeBron leaves. LeBron’s shown he has a track record of conning teams into making moves to suit him and leaving anyway. He’s not a guy you trust unless he’s locked in and even then he’d likely insist on having an out. Good business for the most part but it’s shitty that he’s not entirely honest. Kevin Love’s getting exposed. While he’ll go hard all the time, he’s basically an offensive player. He can match or exceed a team’s rebounding numbers singlehandedly on any given night on a consistent basis but that ethic needs to crossover into defense too. He’s more of a guy who needs to learn the finer points of it a bit more than cranking up the effort.