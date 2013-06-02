Roy Hibbert Gets Pissed About The Defensive Player Of The Year Voting: “Y’all Mother F*ckers Don’t Watch Us Play”

Everything about this video is a win. First, you have Roy Hibbert getting legitimately pissed and ripping the media for how few Defensive Player of the Year votes he got. Then you have Ernie Johnson dropping “We’re all black friends” on the TNT set.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will Indiana win Game 7?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook