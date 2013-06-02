Roy Hibbert Gets Pissed About The Defensive Player Of The Year Voting: “Y’all Mother F*ckers Don’t Watch Us Play”

#Video
06.02.13 5 years ago

Everything about this video is a win. First, you have Roy Hibbert getting legitimately pissed and ripping the media for how few Defensive Player of the Year votes he got. Then you have Ernie Johnson dropping “We’re all black friends” on the TNT set.

Will Indiana win Game 7?

