Sixers GM, Sam Hinkie, Doesn’t Know If Joel Embiid Will Play Next Season

By now we all know the story behind Joel Embiid‘s roller-coaster entry into the NBA. He was the ostensible No. 1 pick in an acclaimed 2014 Draft despite sitting out Conference play and the NCAA Tournament with a wonky back. Then he suffered a stress fracture in his right foot and fell from his pre-draft perch as the largely unanimous No. 1 pick. Philadelphia’s GM, Sam Hinkie, swooped in to snag Embiid with the No. 3 pick, and now we’re here — with many Sixers fans holding back any enthusiasm for the selection until Embiid actually trots out on the hardwood.
Much like Nerlens Noel‘s selection last summer, after an ACL tear cut his freshman college season short after just 24 games, Embiid’s future in Philly is murky. Noel worked on getting healthy and back in shape all year, but never appeared in a regular season game during the 2013-14 campaign.
Likewise, Hinkie admitted in an interview yesterday with the Philadelphia Daily News‘ Bob Cooney he had no idea if Embiid would even appear in a Sixers uniform next year. After Cooney asked if Embiid would ever suit up for the Sixers, Hinkie was comfortable telling him he had no idea:
“I don’t know at this point. Right now, he’s in Philly and visiting with a variety of our medical professionals and going through tests. He’ll get a good baseline and then we’ll put together a rehab plan. He’s still in a boot. He was shooting threes on one leg in our gym [Monday]. I don’t know how it will play out. We’ll take an approach without knowing where the finish line is. We want to know how we can be sure to put him in a position to have a long NBA career. However long [rehab] takes will be however long it takes. In my experience with this injury, a very reasonable approach that our medical professionals take is to put these hurdles in place for them to rise above and then measure the symptoms and then let’s see what happens in the days after. Is there tightness or soreness or swelling? Does the MRI or X-ray show something different? When we set that road map, no one knows [how long it will take].”
Hinkie also said that in rehabbing last season from a torn ACL, Nerlens Noel had not [sic] setbacks. Noel, of course, missed the whole season. Read into that what you will.
As Cooney suggests, we will. The biggest takeaway from the quotes stems from the leisurely pace Hinkie’s taken to rebuild the Sixers. They didn’t rush Noel back last year despite giving up their only all-star during the 2012-13 season, Jrue Holiday, to get him. In that same trade, Philly also acquired a future first-round pick from the Pelicans, which turned into this year’s No. 10 pick, Elfrid Payton, who Hinkie then turned around and traded to Orlando for Dario Saric at No. 12, a 2015 second-rounder and a 2017 first-round pick. HINKIE!!!!
Basically, Sam Hinkie is continuing to hoard draft picks, acquire big men on rookie deals, as well as last year’s Rookie of the Year, Michael Carter-Williams, without sweating the team’s win-loss record. Last year they tied an NBA record with 26 straight losses, before a win over Detroit prevented them from losing the most in league history.
Last season’s atrocious team — who started so well! — didn’t panic and trade the farm for a chance to take Andrew Wiggins at No. 1 this summer. Instead, Hinkie lucked into another pick who was earlier considered the top prospect in the draft, just like Noel, and plans to bring him along slowly.
This is a long and roundabout way of saying we don’t expect to see the Cameroonian Twitter savant on the court this season. Hinkie isn’t going to rush the rebuild process in Philadelphia. He was given a five-year window by owners Joshua Harris and Adam Aron when he was hired last summer to extend the advanced analytics he practiced under Daryl Morey in Houston and create a similar long-term winner in the East. He’s also not going to rush his top pick this year.
Hopefully all this patient plotting and draft-day maneuvering pays off because if not, Sixers fans will have suffered through some miserable campaigns without anything to justify all the
tanking losing.
Will Embiid appear in a game next season for the Sixers?
Hinkie’s moves thus far have grown, but only up to a point. What guys like him (no real athletic background, metric/formula centered) do not take into account is culture and mental conditioning. Subjecting young players to years with little veteran leadership and little byway of wins absolutely poisons their potential in my estimation. Sure the Sixers are loading up on young long two-way players and draft picks (Excellent), but are they really playing to overpay for a potential All-Star in 2-3 years to make the team matter?
Embiid’s injury ins’t a 18 month injury…that is simply ridiculous. In 1983 or 84 with far less technology Michael Jordan broke his foot early in the season and was able to make it back before seasons end AND didn’t have chronic foot injuries in his career…sure big men are different, but is Embiid’s injury the same as Big Z’s…really?
If they are planning to used MCW, Nerlens, Wroten, and Embiid as cornerstones they need do two things:
1. If you are going to emulate great teams like OKC and San Antonio by building through the draft to find your stars to grow within…Then you have to like those teams bring veteran pieces around them to Help that process. Tim Duncan didn’t come into a piss poor team. Kevin Durrant didn’t come into a good team at all, but he had veterans that aided in his development rather than suppressing his gifts. Sixers aren’t building and adding vets to help glue the proper concepts of working hard and going about trying to win the right way.
2. Growth and Development breeds attraction…losing 26 games straight and dumping quality players left and right for relatively nothing in return doesn’t build your brand. If a player can choose where to go whey would Westbrook, Cousins, Curry, Durant, Lillard, Aldridge, or any guys that will be free agents in 2-4 years start looking at Philadelphia? It’s not their hometown, the fans are great, but don’t have that reputation, The leadership in the front office and ownership is unproven…Stop dumping guys and start bringing Vets that can raise these young guys up. Why not take a flyer on Marcus Camby (yeah he may want to play on a contender, but they don’t want him.) His job would basically be a active player/assistant coach. Trade for true professional that can help you raise your young guys…
Just tired of these detached robotic persona Hinkie gives off as if he is playing poker and has some master plan no one else can conceive. He is strategizing himself out of a job so far as two more losing seasons shouldn’t be able to ride when we see guys with far better credentials get hired and fired when achieving far greater results.
Agree. And frankly all he’s done so far is something anyone with half a brain could do–tear down a team. By the end of the season, watching the Sixers was as close to unbearable as I’ve ever seen an NBA team get. Usually having a young hotshot like MCW would at least make a team watchable.
Right I consider myself pretty knowledgeable and there were many games where 3-5 players on the floor I had no clue who they were and remember absolutely nothing good about them even at the college level…like they were getting undrafted guys they can pay in cheese steaks… It was very frustrating. Especially when a guy like Moultrie wasn’t getting burn…
There are a lot of young guys I like this year and want to see them go out and blossom like KJ, Grant, McRae and of course Nerlens. I want to see Wroten, MCW Moultrie, and James Anderson take steps forward as well.
Enough is enough with the destruction I want to see the rebuilding begin. Jason Richardson somehow is hanging in their I’m sure miserable, so if he is healthy enough to play his way into a trade to a veteran team that is going to happen I’d imagine.