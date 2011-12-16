Breaking News: Scottie Pippen Is Really Scotty Pippen

In the January issue of Esquire, Scottie Pippen is interviewed as part of their “Meaning of Life Issue.” For the first time, Esquire highlights the indispensable supporting players who are often really so much more interesting than the leading guys. The magazine gathered 15 of the greatest co-stars, and let them tell their side of the story. Let’s just say you can learn a lot about Scottie Pippen. Actually, that’s not even how you really spell his name.

“It’s really Scotty. But for some reason, when people see it with a y, they shorten it to Scott.

“That’s how they announced me at the NBA Draft. Scott Pippen. What was I going to do, argue with the commissioner?”

This is amazing. The dude was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and the world doesn’t even know how to correctly spell his name. Take some time now to watch the original TBS Sports coverage of the 1987 NBA Draft. They actually compare Pippen to Dennis Rodman, who was a rookie with the Pistons at the time.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can read everything he had to say HERE.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.