Stan Van Gundy Says Dwight Howard Asked Orlando To Fire Him

If you need a blueprint for how to derail a playoff team’s season, just head down to Orlando. After rumors started circulating saying Dwight Howard asked team management to get rid of current head coach Stan Van Gundy, we doubted this would be solved any time before the summer. Instead today, we got confirmation. From Van Gundy himself.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Magic coach told them this morning he knows what went down and knows Howard wants him out. He knows Howard asked the team to fire him.

“I know he has,” Van Gundy told reporters after the Magic completed their shootaround. “That’s just the way it is. Again, I’ve been dealing with that all year. It’s not anything real bothersome. You go out and do your job.”

Van Gundy, while being gracious, admitted he heard it from the top. He also said it wasn’t so much about Dwight being committed to him as it is Dwight being committed to the team.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The amazing thing about the whole scenario is reportedly, Howard didn’t realize what Van Gundy was saying, came up behind him and tried to deny everything. A colossal foot-in-the-mouth moment. Van Gundy asked reporters if he could leave just a few minutes later.

What do you think will happen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.