Watch Steph Curry Become First Player With 30 Points & 15 Assists In Under 30 Mins

It’s not often we can say someone was first in NBA history. In the 68 years of existence, there have been a lot of spectacular moments and incredible individual efforts in The Association. But on Sunday night, with Utah in Oakland, Stephen Curry became the first person since 1985-86 season to score more than 30 points and dish more the 15 assists in less than 30 minutes of action as the Dubs blew out the Jazz, 130-102.

Curry recorded 31 points on 12-for-18 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also passed for 16 assists in just 29:28 of game time. An annoying quirk for Curry this season are the turnovers, and he had five against the Jazz last night, too, but added three steals during the stomping of the Western Conference doormat Jazz.

It’s not often you can say you were first, but Curry is the only person to have so many points and assitss in so little game action. Just another footnote to add to Curry’s growing list of accomplishments.

