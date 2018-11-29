Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have been without the services of Steph Curry for 10 games, as the superstar guard suffered a groin injury during the team’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 8. A whole lot has happened in the Bay Area in that time, and it’s been obvious that the team has missed Curry’s leadership on and off the floor.

The Warriors dropped an update on Curry on Saturday, saying the team hoped he could return during its upcoming road trip. That will indeed be the case, as Steve Kerr told the media on Wednesday that Curry will make his return to action on Saturday when Golden State travels to Detroit.