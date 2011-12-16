Stephen A. Smith Predicts Kobe Bryant Will Demand A Trade

Stephen A. Smith recently said, “I predicted that Kobe Bryant will demand a trade, and I am not budging from that. He’s livid. I’ve known Kobe too long. He is ticked off. It’s not just because [the Clippers] got Chris Paul, which is a guy that he expected to have. It’s because Jim Buss seems to be doing the inexplicable.”
Smith thinks the Lakers are regressing, which unless you’re a card-carrying fanboy, you should be able to see. The Lakers are quickly moving away from title contention (age, no athleticism, depth and the loss of Lamar Odom for nothing are all major red flags), and Smith believes the showdown between Bryant and Lakers’ ownership “will not be pleasant at all.” Ric Bucher, another source who’s been close to Bryant for his entire career, apparently also said he wouldn’t be surprised if 24 asked out within the next month. This is no rumor, it’s just a prediction coming from Smith. But given his history with Kobe, it definitely holds merit.
Not everyone is buying the prediction though.
Fuck the Lakers, party done, there’s a better show in town.
Option 1) Charlotte Bobcats
Option 2) New Orleans Hornets
He’s going to demand a trade to the Clippers to play with CP3 and Blake. LMAO
As a Laker fan, I’m not happy about the Paul block n the Odom giveaway following, but Kobe needs to calm down….
Of course, these words are from Stephen A so yeah….
Ship his ass out for Jason Kidd! LOL Since he has a no trade clause and makes like $30M a trade it is almost impossible to trade him. I say amnesty him, salary dump Pau for picks and start tanking to rebuild.
I was gonna say what Big Hook said but I’ll say it more elegantly “good fucking luck with that.” Even though he is still a top 10 player he probably has the lowest trade value in the league outside of Rashard Lewis
Pierce and and a pick for Kobe. I love Paul but fuck it. Im making the offer
The Lakers’ regression is entirely fictional.
Ebanks has achieved a significant improvement since last season; McRoberts is a very athletic stretch-post; while Barnes exceeded expectations before his debilitating injury (which is now recovered).
It is Blake, World Peace (Artest), & Fisher who must play to the level that they are capable of performing at. The true core – Bryant, Bynum, & Gasol – will exceed last season’s performances. Bryant and Bynum, in particular, will be terrifying for the League. Moreso than any other tandem.
However, it all won’t truly be seen until the third: Bynum’s return.
Where’d Kobe want to go in place of LA?
wtf kobe only wants team that can win even without him?!?
jh your league has no more room
lakers amnesty him
knicks take him up on mid level exception.
scrub bibby, 24, melo, amar’e, chandler
automatic championship.
Where will he demand to go? Smith is also notorious for being a loud mouth who doesnt know anything all the while doing his best Spike Lee characterization. They lost Odom everyone…Odom…it sucks but its does not make that team that much worse, worse yes but not destroyed.
okay my last statement is because of opiate consumption. I meant it makes the team worse than before but not as worse as everyone, including Bryant are making it out to be, nor is the team destroyed. Odom was not the heart and soul, definitely one of the better if not best rebounder but the guy was a career underachiever. Teams have lost more and still gone on with their season. The lakers got screwed but they need to just move on and make some more moves, they did get pau gasol essentially for free back in 2008 so look back on that, laugh and go out and get a good small forward and trade Bynum for Shawn Kemp somehow. At least Kemp has a good reason for not showing up, coked out and overweight, possibly still inside some woman.
I swear to GAWD is this MFer gets traded to Chicago I’m going to lose my $h!T!!!!! Well unless we unload Boozer in the process.
Kobe Bryant is in full on Legacy/ MyPlayer 2k12 mode. He is all about his arithmetic mode while trying to build upon his greatness. He damn sure better not end up in Chicago (even though we would probably win a chip with him).