Stephen Curry is Game-Time Decision for Game 4, Teammates Believe He Will Play Because “He’s Got Heart”

05.12.13 5 years ago

In the final minutes of their Game 3 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Stephen Curry sprained his already troublesome left ankle (see video below):

He’s reportedly been receiving around-the-clock treatment on the ankle to get him to a place where he’ll be able to play this afternoon. Come tipoff, he will have had about 36 hours of work on the injury, but his status is still dicey and he is listed as a game-time decision.

Clearly, for the Warriors to have a chance in this game (and series), Curry has to be on the court. Unless he just absolutely can’t go, he’ll be out there. His teammates believe he’ll be out there as well. Here’s what Klay Thompson told the Oakland Tribune:

“He’ll play. No question about it. He will play through anything. He’s got heart.”

