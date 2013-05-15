Stephen Curry’s Wild Behind-The-Back Dime To Harrison Barnes

The Warriors were beaten thoroughly by the Spurs in Game 5, and Harrison Barnes might’ve been on the wrong side of the best highlight of the night. But the rook is stepping up. He had 25 points last night, single-handedly keep Golden State close when San Antonio was threatening to blow it open.

After we questioned his inclusion on the All-Rookie First Team last night, Barnes shut us all up. In fact, it’s a rare thing to see a rookie increase his production in the playoffs like this. So far through 11 postseason games, Barnes is averaging close to 40 minutes a night with 16.7 points and 6.6 boards.

He was also on the receiving end of this sick behind-the-back dime from Stephen Curry. It was an auspicious start to the night, a game that also featured an early half-court lob from Curry to Andrew Bogut. While the Warriors never did get a grip on this game, Barnes is looking more and more like a sure thing.

How good can Barnes become?

