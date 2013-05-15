Stephen Curry’s Wild Behind-The-Back Dime To Harrison Barnes

#San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
05.15.13 5 years ago

The Warriors were beaten thoroughly by the Spurs in Game 5, and Harrison Barnes might’ve been on the wrong side of the best highlight of the night. But the rook is stepping up. He had 25 points last night, single-handedly keep Golden State close when San Antonio was threatening to blow it open.

After we questioned his inclusion on the All-Rookie First Team last night, Barnes shut us all up. In fact, it’s a rare thing to see a rookie increase his production in the playoffs like this. So far through 11 postseason games, Barnes is averaging close to 40 minutes a night with 16.7 points and 6.6 boards.

He was also on the receiving end of this sick behind-the-back dime from Stephen Curry. It was an auspicious start to the night, a game that also featured an early half-court lob from Curry to Andrew Bogut. While the Warriors never did get a grip on this game, Barnes is looking more and more like a sure thing.

How good can Barnes become?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHarrison Barnessan antonio spursSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP