Future Syracuse Stars Show Out In Successful Mary Kline Classic

Forty high school basketball players travelled to West Orange, New Jersey on Saturday night to play in an All-Star Tournament. Although they came for the competition, it was about a lot more than just that.

When Alex Kline was 10 years old, he lost his mother, Mary Kline, to breast cancer. As he grew older, his love of basketball grew with him. He began interacting with players and creating genuine relationships with them. Kline founded The Recruit Scoop and soon was rising through the ranks of basketball scouting and recruiting.

Fast-forward to May 2014, and Kline has been featured in Sports Illustrated, and highlighted alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant in Forbes’ “30 under 30” list of most influential figures in the sports world under 30 years of age. He boasts more than 35,000 followers on his @TheRecruitScoop Twitter account, which is filled with college coaches, players and fans.

Oh yeah, and he also puts on this super-awesome event that raises thousands of dollars for cancer research.

Inspired by his mother’s passing, Alex created the Mary Kline Classic, a charity high school basketball All-Star event. It features two games – the Underclassmen and Senior Game – as well as the Three-Point and Slam Dunk Contests. In this year’s event alone, $31,000 was raised for cancer research.

From up-and-coming hoopers who will be going to Maryland, Miami and other top programs, the future of Syracuse basketball was also there. Chris McCullough, Franklin Howard and Moustapha Diagne will all be attending ‘Cuse within the next two seasons – and while putting on a show for the hundreds of fans who came out to the MKC, we had the opportunity to speak with all three of them.

CHRIS MCCULLOUGH (6-10, 220)

Ranked No. 24 on ESPN’s top players in 2014 class

Dime: What does it mean to you to be playing in the Mary Kline Classic?

Chris McCullough: Playing in this event means a lot to me. It’s for a great cause. I’m honored to have the opportunity to be here and supporting it.

Dime: What are you currently doing to prepare yourself for college hoops next season?

CM: I’m working on all aspects of my game. I’m just going to have to to come in, work hard, get bigger, stronger, better. I just have to play my game and if I do that I’ll be fine. I’m working on my overall game right now. I’m getting my dribble better, getting a better shot, everything really.

Dime: While your immense talent and potential is not debated, some experts have pointed out your motor as an aspect of your game that needs work. Is that something you will be focused on improving?

CM: Next year at Syracuse, I will never be taking plays off. Never. I’m going to use my motor on every single play of every single game.

