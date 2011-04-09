The Blazers Send The Lakers To Their Rooms; Thunder Spank The Nuggets Again

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Portland Trail Blazers #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #Carmelo Anthony #Jay Z
04.09.11 7 years ago 27 Comments
Well, at least now we know that the Lakers would rather not play Portland in the first round of the playoffs. Last night, the Lakers battled like Erick Dampier in a non-contract year. They simply didn’t care, and most of them probably would’ve stood around in the corner if they were allowed to. How do you go to a dance and not get down? On the other side, the Blazers played with the urgency of a team that was telling itself all night: “Win this game and we probably get to play Dallas in the first round!” … In a game that actually meant a whole lot to both teams – Portland had a chance to move up and face an easier playoff foe while the Lakers were trying to wrap up home-court advantages against Boston and Miami should they meet in the Finals – L.A. played bored and tired, losing to the Blazers 93-86 in a game that wasn’t nearly that close. LaMarcus Aldridge (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Gerald Wallace (19 points, 13 rebounds) destroyed the Lakers inside, and held Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol to a combined 11 points … It all started with a 15-0 Portland run early in the second quarter that was punctuated by Blazer dunks on three consecutive trips. Kobe Bryant (24 points) actually hit four consecutive threes near the end of the first half to get it back to six, but the seeds were planted. And sure enough, the start of the second half was a complete L.A. breakdown. Portland ran all over them. Really the best way to describe the performance from the Lakers is to take a waiter, bored with working too many hours and not enough tips. He sets a table for a group coming in, realizing at the end that he gave two of the guests utensil rolls with no forks. Still, he shrugs his shoulders, says “screw it” and keeps walking … A tweet from ESPNLA.com’s Dave McMenamin: Backdoor lob dunk, backdoor lob dunk, backdoor lob dunk…Can I just cut and paste that like 50 times and turn it in as my column?Continue reading to hear about the Thunder’s maturation, Tony Allen’s wild celebration and what Mike Bibby needs to do to stop Derrick Rose.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Portland Trail Blazers#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#Carmelo Anthony#Jay Z
