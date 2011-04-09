The Blazers Send The Lakers To Their Rooms; Thunder Spank The Nuggets Again

Well, at least now we know that the Lakers would rather not play Portland in the first round of the playoffs. Last night, the Lakers battled like Erick Dampier in a non-contract year. They simply didn’t care, and most of them probably would’ve stood around in the corner if they were allowed to. How do you go to a dance and not get down? On the other side, the Blazers played with the urgency of a team that was telling itself all night: “Win this game and we probably get to play Dallas in the first round!” … In a game that actually meant a whole lot to both teams – Portland had a chance to move up and face an easier playoff foe while the Lakers were trying to wrap up home-court advantages against Boston and Miami should they meet in the Finals – L.A. played bored and tired, losing to the Blazers 93-86 in a game that wasn’t nearly that close. LaMarcus Aldridge (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Gerald Wallace (19 points, 13 rebounds) destroyed the Lakers inside, and held Andrew Bynum and Pau Gasol to a combined 11 points … It all started with a 15-0 Portland run early in the second quarter that was punctuated by Blazer dunks on three consecutive trips. Kobe Bryant (24 points) actually hit four consecutive threes near the end of the first half to get it back to six, but the seeds were planted. And sure enough, the start of the second half was a complete L.A. breakdown. Portland ran all over them. Really the best way to describe the performance from the Lakers is to take a waiter, bored with working too many hours and not enough tips. He sets a table for a group coming in, realizing at the end that he gave two of the guests utensil rolls with no forks. Still, he shrugs his shoulders, says “screw it” and keeps walking … A tweet from ESPNLA.com’s Dave McMenamin: Backdoor lob dunk, backdoor lob dunk, backdoor lob dunk…Can I just cut and paste that like 50 times and turn it in as my column? … Continue reading to hear about the Thunder’s maturation, Tony Allen’s wild celebration and what Mike Bibby needs to do to stop Derrick Rose.
picking up Crash was pure genius. they gotta do what they gotta do, now Oden will be good trade bait in the offseason. as for the Lakers, you still gotta respect them. a 7 game series is different and PJ is master of it.
Somehow we always get embarressed at the Rose Garden. We better figure that sh!t out because we’re probably gonna see them in the first or second round cuz they are gonna send Dallas fishin
Violet Palmer is the worse ref in the NBA. She was awful in the Lakers/Blazers game and she was even worse in the Clippers/Grizzles game a couple nights ago.
Tony Allen has become one of my favorite players in the league over the last 2 years. Best perimeter defender in the league
lakers are looking nice and chumpish right now.
no excuses, they are just playing like crap and look awful.
and I like it.
Uhm. What’s up with the weak comparative lines Dime?? 3 sentences to compare the Lakers to a waiter? CMON SON
“the performance from the Lakers is to take a waiter, bored with working too many hours and not enough tips. He sets a table for a group coming in, realizing at the end that he gave two of the guests utensil rolls with no forks. Still, he shrugs his shoulders, says “screw it” and keeps walking”
“Right now, Jay’s like the cool kid that gets sent to the private school, standing around at recess as all the nerds play World of Warcraft.”
Bibby ain’t gonna guard Rose, Wade will. It ain’t gonna matter anyway, but still…
And yeah, Nenad Krstic, PLEASE shave your head already, cuz it’s gettin ugly
that wasn’t the worst shot of Mario West’s career. this was…
[www.youtube.com]
And somebody please tell me how the Knicks couldn’t use Corey Brewer….
Allen Iverson to police: ‘Do you know who I am?’
full article: [edition.cnn.com]
I’m just glad this looser never won anything. He probably still has no idea why not a single NBA team wants him in their locker room
Kobe with 25 shots for 24 points, missed all his free throws. Dude needs to hit the gym or something. Settled for jacking up 8 threes and had 3 turnovers. Phil should bench him for his poor play as of late. To top it off, he rides B**** in a pink Lambo. How dare he call himself an All-Star.
The Knicks couldnt use Brewer because he doesnt fit their system… He plays D and Knicks players arent allowed to do that.
Im crazy excited for OKC-DEN first round match up. Just following Nene and Perk around waiting for one of them to snap.
Now im not saying that Denver cant surprise and knock the Thunder out. But OKC really seems to be clicking.
Tonights game was a good showcase.
They start cold, but Russel gets them going. Then the subs come in and Harden dominates. Ibaka and Perk both block dunk attempts. Nazr comes in and has an impact on both ends of the floor. Durant heats up in the 3rd. Then Brooks goes with his bench mob the end the 3rd and start the 4th and they keep the lead at 10+. Then the starters check in a kills Denver.
Now ive watched alot of OKC games and this team is not the team that started the season. They play defense now and they play it well.
Bibby won’t be guarding Rose. They’ll put Bibby on Chicago’s two, and let Wade handle Rose.
everybody wants mavs in first round…lol
Note to Jay-Z. Can’t be that cool if no one wants to play for you. Good luck with free agency. Chump
ugk
its not wanting the mavs but avoiding the spurs and lakers.
ya’ll are tryin way to hard with the similes
The Lakers are waiters that forgot to bring us our cutlery? Might want to go back to the drawing board on that one.
Might as well put Bibby on Rose. Nobody is slowing him down. Kid is on a mission.
man brook lopez, what is wrong with that guy seriously.. its awfully hard for any starter to end a game with just two boards for any position let alone a C…
Denver is playin possum with OKC. They go into OKC n lose, get the Thunder feelin good.
Problem is, they go in without big pieces in Afflalo, Birdman and Mozgov. Whole different series when those 3 suit up.
I ain’t gonna lie. Lookin forward to that first round series more than even my Lakers series…
Wade will slow Rose down once the playoffs start…
weak smack. that explanation about waiters took forever to get to the point. then you follow it up with more crap about jay-z and nerds.
I don’t know if you can remember, but the last time Chicago played Miami, Rose destroyed both Wade and James, no one can stop him, he is his own worst enemy.
“Problem is, they go in without big pieces in Afflalo, Birdman and Mozgov. Whole different series when those 3 suit up.”
If your team’s playoff chances rely on afflalo, birdman, and mozgov then enjoy watching the 2nd round on tnt with them
Afflalo has missed a ton of games with a bad hamstring. that wont be perfect to start the playoffs. Birdman is probably back, but Mozgov will miss at least the first few games.
So good luck hoping for those guys to help.
@egypt
think of it this way, for every minute that Afflalo plays, JR doesn’t.
I agree. Let Wade guard Rose so it can wear him out when he goes back on offense where he will have Keith Bogans and Ronnie Brewer waiting for him (I know they’re not Bruce Bowen and Shane Battier but yall get what I’m saying)
@ egypt
Yeah, you right. Why would a team need their starting 2 and 2 productive 7-footers off the bench a night after Jame Hardens did whatever he wanted, Perkins beasted them inside and Nazr became relavant again.
Great actual basketball analysis by you…
Isn’t Denver locked into their seed? Don’t they want to play Dallas anyway? So don’t they also have an incentive to lose to OKC and beat Dallas in the same week? Even still, why show all your cards to a team you might end up playing 6 more times. You’d at least want to hold back 1 match-up you think you can exploit.