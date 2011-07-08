The Evolutionary Yao Ming Effect

YAO’s IMPACT ON THE NBA:

During the past eight seasons, dozens of Chinese media members covering the Houston Rockets have swarmed into the depths of every NBA arena, outnumbering the beat writers, magazine journalists and national pundits. For that, they can thank

Tracy McGrady and Steve Francis benefited from Yao’s stardom, too. Playing in only six games before the 2009 All-Star break because of injury, McGrady nearly had enough votes to become a starter on the All-Star team, all thanks to the millions of Chinese fans that had latched on to him as Yao’s teammate.

Furthermore, Kevin Durant can thank Yao for the Durantula’s current tour of China. After all, what would the basketball landscape look like in China without him? Sure, Nike’s marketing schemes have promoted players like Durant and Kobe Bryant pretty well, but never before Yao Ming did China have someone to root for with unquestioned national pride.

In a sense, he was an industry-changer, a guy nearly on the level of the USA Dream Team – who brought the game of basketball overseas and into Europe. We saw what happened then: a boom of international players who saw Michael Jordan would grow up with NBA dreams. Some would make an impact in the NBA.

The same could very well happen in China. All because of Yao.

ESPN’s John Hollinger said Yao’s impact could make him a Hall of Famer despite good-but-not-great numbers on the court. Yahoo! Sport’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news, called Yao one of the “seminal figures in globalization of the NBA and basketball” and tweeted:

“Yao will be remembered for what could’ve been as a player, but his impact in bridging the Far East and NBA will stand forever.

“The NBA and its players owe him a great debt for the money he made all of them in merchandising and selling the game in China.”

Don’t feel too sorry for Yao. He’ll move on from basketball to enjoy his beer and fried chicken, and his legacy won’t be diminished by his injuries. And with more time on his hands during retirement, he can continue to grow the game of basketball in his home country and beyond.

-KEVIN ZIMMERMAN