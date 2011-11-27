The First NBA Transaction Rumors Begin; UNLV Upsets Top-Ranked UNC

Our Saturday started off as perfectly as possible with news greeting us as our alarm clocks rang that a tentative labor agreement had been reached, and that the lockout was finally, if unofficially, over. For now, we can’t completely invest ourselves in a new season – scheduled to be 66 games, starting on Christmas day – but pretty much everyone agrees on one thing: this deal will get approved and will get done. Book it. So who won and who lost? With the cancellation of games, everyone loses: the fans, the owners and the players. But as far as the approved deal, many of the leading names on both sides came out of this looking as good as they could’ve under the current circumstances. David Stern saves face. Billy Hunter possibly saves his job. Derek Fisher didn’t save anything, but looked every bit the leader the players needed, and we’re assuming this experience will help him down the road in whatever new challenge he takes on. The stars of the 2012 free agent class – Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Dwight Howard – are big winners after the owners dropped their insistence on the Carmelo Anthony rule, which would’ve restricted flexibility in sign-n-trades. Those big names might not bounce from Orlando, Brooklyn and New Orleans, but their options are wider now. But teams above the luxury tax, like the Lakers, won’t be able to spend as they did in the past. While we don’t yet know certain details such as revenue sharing and what will happen with the age limit (although most believe it’ll stay the same), the fact that they pulled this out at the last minute leaves mostly everyone feeling pretty excited … Does anyone think this lockout will have a big effect on the game’s popularity? It took forever to come back after the 50-game season in 1998-99, but much of that probably had to do with a certain player retiring. The NFL came right back this season because people love the NFL. The NBA has fans who love it, but they also have an unhealthy number of people who seem to go out of their way to hate on it … What does the end of the lockout really mean: no more no-defense charity games. At first they were awesome. The original “Capital Punishment” game was epic. But by the start of fall, everything was dropping off. We were kinda tired of talking about them simply because we knew nearly every basketball fan was sick of hearing about them. The Obama game may still happen, but we are hearing without current NBA players. What does that mean? Just run Democrats vs. Republicans and hope they beat each other up … Now we can start speculating, as Jeff Van Gundy has, about next season. JVG thinks the Knicks are only one big piece away from contending for a championship. One more elite player, and they’ll be right there with the Heat. Van Gundy told ESPN New York that the Knicks have the base to build off of this season and that they could easily be a top four team in the East. He also doesn’t think enough credit is being given to the job Donnie Walsh did while he was there in getting Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire. In an age of big threes, getting two superstars in their prime is starting to sound easy, when it reality it’s so difficult. The Knicks can win with those two – despite their defensive problems. They just have to surround them with some role players who do everything those guys don’t. Or, if you want to believe Van Gundy, they just need another star … Hit page two for two big names the Lakers may go after and some unreal college/high school facials…
Uh ya’ll remember Phil is gone and the Lakers aren’t running the Triangle anymore right?
NBA IS BACK!! YES!!
As much as I have no sympathy for either side in this whole lockout drama, it’s my favorite sport and league in the world, so I’ll be back following it just like before this all went down.
But just as the players keep telling us, “this is a business” – I’m taking that stance too. I think I’ll be less emotionally invested in the NBA and it’s players than I used to be and just want to be entertained. After all, that is what they are being paid for, our entertainment.
1, i almost didn’t click the 2nd page (i hate having to click multiple pgs on 1 article). smart of dime to bait me in the only way possible..TALKING BOUT THE LAKERS.
2, this article said the lakers need shooters in the worst way…hmmm i could remember talking to someone here about what the lakers need to focus on more in free agency. and i mentioned solving their many offensive dry spells. dimemag seems to agree with me. i know what the fuck i’m talkin about when it comes to the lakers!!!!
3, lewis at the SF wouldn’t be bad. he rebounds decently and can get steal/blocks. most small forwards do one or the other. although lewis doesn’t do them at a consistent basis, he is still capable of getting 1 or 2 of each from time to time. aside from the fact that he’d be a constant 3pt threat, he won’t be a ball hog and he should do well under kobe’s guidance.
4, i can go back to giving a rat’s ass in regards to ncaa hoops, except on days where the top pro prospects have a crazy showdown. no more amateurs doing too much to impress that girl in math class. so sick of college hoops.
@Bill is right – Mike Brown gonna be running no triangle. If they had wanted to keep it they would have signed Brian Shaw as head coach…
i don’t think coach brown will completely scrap the triangle. in fact i believe he said he would implement it here and there. but all in all, you guys are right. the lakers will be more of a twin tower offense with bynum finally being more featured and pau having to not be a bitch in big moments anymore. kobe will have the same role but with less emphasis in order to preserve the best player in the nba for the post season.
Really excited. Celebrating with sex, booze, and video games.
I’m not worried about the Lakers. “Swept in the second round” sounds like something the Spurs did a couple years ago, and no one thinks that they’re contenders anymore, right?
It’s the Mavs and Thunder, and then the Lakers/Grizzlies. Lakers are on their way down.
@BNews
I don’t think you can “run a little bit” of the triangle. It’s kind of an all or nothing offense. It’s much too complicated to only use it sparingly. Mike Brown will be the downfall of the Lakers. He can’t coach. And why doesn everyone insist on sending EVERY NBA PLAYER to the Lakers? Blake, Barnes, Artest, Odom, Shannon Brown aren’t enough? WTF else do they need to get it done? Perhaps another center would do but im pretty sure they got every aspect of the game covered.
Speaking of teams that don’t need more players, the NY Knicks have Melo and Amare, not to mention Billups. Why in the hell would they need ANOTHER STAR? Whatever happened to just filling out the team with role players? The Bulls got all the way to the confr finals with ONE STAR and everyone else playing defense/their roles. What the Knicks need is a coach who will make them accountable on defense (someone like Byron Scott) and allow his stars to do their thing on offense.
College:
UNC takes a loss. They shouldn’t really hold their heads too much. That Stanback kid lost his f^cking mind that game. Kid was nailing jumpers from every spot on the floor everytime UNC made a run. And UNC’s inability to get a good shot in the half court offense kinda hurt them, but not putting a hand in the face of UNLV shooters hurt them A LOT MORE. If those guys play defense like that all season, they may as well just chalk up another wasted season of talent. Seriously, WTF is Roy Williams doing? Im a die hard UNC fan and i was able to withstand Brad Daugherty’s tenure as head coach because it didn’t last very long. Roy Williams (who already won two chips) will be there much, much longer. I don’t know if i can take it. It’s like watching the PHX Suns when Diantoni was there. all fun and flash, no defense at all.
Ty Zeller needs a new pair of hands, or maybe a new heart. Never seen a 7ft get stripped that much….no i take that back, Joakim Noah, Tyson Chandler, and Theo Ratlif all had/have the same problem. it’s annoying.
MKG dunk on that poor kid from Portland was absolutely disgusting! The kid was clearly in shock, turning the ball over just after a nice alley oop dunk from A.Davis. Whatever made him take to the sky and try to block a guy several inches taller than him is beyond me, but because of that we have another dunk of the year candidate, and i thank him for that.
I was waiting to read this: “We’re out like the lockout”
Just wanna congrat to all of Dime stuff for enduring and giving us something to read in this slow lockout days.
And now we can all see some more of Blake Griffin’s dunks, and Roses crossovers, and Durant’s three and four point plays, and … Fuck it, lige is good
loll what was that kid thinking trying to contest that dunk by MKG. and Shaquille Johnson has the nicest hangtime/body control i’ve seen in a while. he’s so fluid in midair
From what i heard from LG and RealGm, Mike Brown is going to post up Kobe, Pau, Bynum as much as possible. He was the assistant coach to the Spurs during their twin towers offense, so we’re going to be seeing more of that. No more throwing the ball around side to side and chucking up a Ron Artest clanker from the baseline.
I hope there’s a smooth transition to the new offense. I want a win over the Bulls on Xmas Day!!!!!
Rashard Lewis at the 3??? He’s such a defensive liability with his lack of footspeed…Not sure about that. But for offense he would be great, since he would move the ball around and hit the open shots.
Baron Davis is an improvement at the 1, regardless of his weight and whatnot. But I really want to see Darius Morris play for us. We haven’t had a pure PG in a while
There is nothing wrong with the complimentary/role players the Lakers have. A lot of GMs would kill for that bench. It is the Kobe/Pau/Bynum trio that is defective now. Older or less motivated or worn/injured, who knows? if their top players are not getting it done and just hired a not so great coach, the lakers are facing doom.
Balooga not all championship teams had rosters with every player playing capable of lock down defense. It takes playing the right way and playing for the betterment of the team as well as playing to your strengths.
If the lakers choose to sign whomever, they are a smart enough franchise to know the type of player they are getting, inconsistent or whatever, injury prone or whatever, crazy or whatever.
And @ Chicagorilla, it’s not about the lakers getting more players. It’s about changing what didn’t work. Would you stay dormant as the lakers’ gm or any team’s gm after witnessing your team collapse in 4 games? Also there is a new coaching staff who may simply want different personnel that fit their tastes. In fairness, it’s not as if they set their sights on Durant. It’s lewis, he’s conservative in the sense he won’t pout if he get’s just 5-10 touches, not shots, touches if it betters the team.
Lastly, mike brown said it not me! Lol in regards to running bits and pieces of the triangle. I hear what you saying about the triangle being all-in or not at all mainly because it’s hard to learn and it’d be difficult to just randomly use it in moments throughout a game. However, there are vets in LA who ONLY know (for the most part) or have been using it for years that I actually think it would be a good idea to use it when the guys who understand it most are on the court together. It would throw off every defense to see a completely different offense in let’s say…the start of the 3rd qtr.
It is possible to use it at random times if the guys on the floor understand it. All it is, is passing, finding spots, rotating and knowing when to attack. It can be looked at as a play in mike brown’s head.
Awesome. Can’t wait and see the next ***asterisk*** NBA champion since the Spurs.
Yah the triangle is just player movement and passing the ball around so it’s second nature for most of the Lakers vets.
@beiber. I agree that defense is a team effort but once we get to the end of the playoffs it’s gonna be scary watching Lewis trying to guard Durant or Lebron out on an island.
With that said I wouldn’t mind him on the team since we desperately need some sharpshooters on this team.
I said it before, and I’ll say it again: Jerry Buss handed the team over to the wrong kid. Jeanne Buss should be running the team. Both of those are really bad ideas. I am all for scrapping the triangle. It’s completely overrated as an offense. OK, hit me with the “Phil won all of the titles blah blah blah” argument. He had Jordan, Pippen, Shaq and Kobe. You could run a potato sack offense with those guys and get easy buckets. Scrap it, let Pau play mid range, get Bynum the ball, post/float Kobe, let Odom run and handle the ball a little, and sit Fish. They’ll be fine. Or collapse.
I agree with #2 completely.
I don’t think we’ll see the Lakers running the triangle and I don’t know if Mike Brown can coach the Lakers. I agree with Chicagorilla in that the Lakers have all the pieces that they need to win and that adding more firepower over defense or exchanging a few pieces won’t make much difference. They need their coach to make smart decisions, Kobe to buy into what they’re trying to do and the players to execute well and they’ll have as good shot as any team ever has.
B. Davis is a forgotten top ten PG in the league. Remember his days with the Warriors. All he needs to bring back his elite for is to be placed on a CHAMPIONSHIP contender. Put B.Diddy on the L.a. Lakers and watch him be reborn.
Yep Jim Buss the horse trainer should not be running the franchise. A shame he has final word over all. Jeannie seems much more capable and competent for the job
A motivated and in shape Baron Davis in the same backcourt with Kobe Bryant on a championship contending team would be insaneee and I’m not even that big of a Laker fan. B Diddy is a legend in Cali and always went at Kobe when they played against each other. Imagine how practice would be with them on the same team. With that being said, I dont think it’ll happen and Baron will probably end up somewhere else
Longest link ever, but it’s a quick read about the new CBA.
All it takes is a buyout down the road and Baron gets his chance.
wonder who’s gonna check in fatter, Baron or Z-Bo, and be this lockout’s Shawn Kemp?
Baron, Bynum, Metta and Mike Brown… looking like the fattest team out there – at least until somebody signs Eddy Curry
The triangle is overrated? Not at all imo, but to each his own. Playing with Kobe, the triangle is almost a must. The guy just doesn’t give two sh!ts about his teammates otherwise. Hell he didn’t give two sh!ts about them while running the triangle last year. This year is going to be so funny in LA. I predict a bunch of people turning on Kobe and his ball hog, only worried about his legacy ways.
I don’t think there is an excuse for the Lakers wanting to fill every slot on their roster with a star role player. Rashard Lewis could still be a 15-20ppg scorer! Yet you all want him to fill in a role. That’s exactly why people hate the Lakers (and the Yankees in baseball).
The Lakers better get kobe right or they aint doin shit
oh nah chicagorrilla…i feel u.. i want lewis to be all he can be. but at his stage, to contribute on a team like the lakers, how do you want him to play if u were the coach? as a role player or a star? i want him to play smart… and whatever that comes with, i’ll be happy.
@balooga whales, hopefully the lakers play a good zone or some good team defense to hide lewis’ man-to-man defensive woes.
i want to set the record stright on mike brown. i love what he can bring. quote that. i like him. the cavs made the finals for their defense when he was the coach there. and i love defense. the lakers can let kobe be an unofficial offensive coach when mike brown wants to chill on that, which he will, but the lakers have a good supporting coaching staff.
mike brown’s defensive intelligence should not be overlooked. i would put him in doc’s class and greg pop’s class in respects to his defensive mind. for that sorry cavs team to make it that far, speaks volumes. don’t say lebron carried them offensively cuz lebron did NOT come in the league as a defensive player. give most of lebron’s defensive iq to coach brown. and in that aspect, i love mike brown and what he can do for the lakers’ roster on the defensive end.
@ big island, i wouldnt mind seeing the pretty jeanie buss in charge.
Chi – It’s just my opinion on it. I understand the philosophy behind it, but I think it gets more credit than it deserves, and probably takes some credit away from the guys who played in it. And it’s apparently too complicated to learn quickly because it’s always “______ is still adjusting to the triangle” whenever something happens. My biggest gripe with it is that it almost handcuffs the guys who play in it by making them go to one spot on the floor and giving them a couple of options if they have the ball. It’s great for posting up 2 guards, but Kobe and Jordan were 2 of the best in the post. Rose, Durant, Lebron, Wade, Dwight would all suffer in the triangle. CP, Melo, Dirk would probably do pretty well.
Personally, I would have Odom handle the ball more, have Kobe on the wing, and let Gasol and Bynum roam the post area. Odom can create if you let him, but the triangle wouldn’t allow it. But what do I know.
@Big Is
Well you’re actually right. The triangle is for specific players. Mostly centers since it is a post players offense.
The only reason MJ and Kobe were the focal points of the offense is because they were the best post scorers on their teams. In Jordans case there was no one else so he was the only option. In Kobe’s case Pau and Bynum are being passed over in favor of keeping Kobe happy. That seems to be the issue you and other Laker fans are having. That has nothing to do with the offense and everything to do with ya boy Kobe.
The problem is, when Mike Brown scraps the triangle offense, he’ll need to find a way to keep Kobe under control. That won’t happen. And it’ll be just like 2005 when Kobe becomes a gunner and complains about all his teammates. lol.
Re: College facials
I remember those days… there’s nothing like a good facial during those college years. Good times.