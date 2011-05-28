The GOAT Takes A Hit; Portland And Roy Could Be At Odds

Scottie can never stay out of the spotlight long can he? After watching LeBron and the Heat decimate the Bulls over the final four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Pippen spoke up yesterday on ESPN’s Mike & Mike In The Morning. Is ‘Bron the best in the game today? Pippen went way beyond that, saying the Decision-maker could possibly rival Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever. Our opinion? Let’s wait for LeBron to win a ring before we compare him to the GOAT. But once he does that, he’s comparable to anyone. He’s that good. The problem with these comparisons is always the same: you can’t compare ‘Bron at 26 to Jordan in retirement. People inevitably can’t separate the man from the legend. Jordan at 26 wasn’t what he became at 36. But no one remembers that or no one chooses to remember that. We still aren’t sure why Pippen came out and said what he did. He didn’t have to. There was no real need for it. The sentiment that he was jealous of his teammate doesn’t make any sense. He’s going to wait all this time before coming out and saying something? Scottie and Mike respected each other. The only conclusion is that either Pippen really believes that or he just got excited watching LeBron the last few games (and who could blame him?). As JAY commentated on DimeMag.com yesterday, “Scottie trippin'” … Lost in the commotion yesterday was that we have a Finals rematch five years in the making. Can D-Wade repeat his legendary 2006 performance? Probably not. The best part of this Finals matchup? Praying that Soulja Boy and Jay-Z somehow get involved … Brandon Roy had a big moment in the playoffs, but besides that epic Game 4 fourth quarter, he confirmed what many were feeling: he ain’t the same dude. At the same time, what the Blazers might be planning is wild. The Oregonian is reporting that Portland is seriously considering asking their former leader to retire. Seriously. Retire. That caught us completely off guard. Judging from Roy’s reaction to limited playoff minutes, we are pretty sure he’s not planning on retiring. So this could create a nasty dynamic. While everyone realizes Roy’s issues won’t allow him to play at the level he used to be capable of, he’s still solid enough that someone will play him. If the relationship is fractured, Portland needs to let him go with the Amnesty Clause … Say hello to the new coach of the Houston Rockets: Kevin McHale. It’s being reported that McHale will get a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth. This is a win-win for us. McHale now will be leaving TNT and instead of listening to his jokes, we get to watch him try to teach Chuck Hayes a post move … In news that may or may not sound good to Laker Nation, longtime L.A. trainer Gary Vitti said in an awesome interview (seriously check it out) that Kobe has some things wrong with his knee that cannot be reversed. At the same time, it ain’t over and the training staff still has some different bullets to fire to keep Bean doing his thing. Vitti also called Kobe the toughest player he’s ever been around … Check out this tweet from Roland Lazenby, a guy who’s been up on the Los Angeles scene for a minute: No question Phil would love to be involved with the Lakers, mentoring Brian Shaw or whomever. The Busses cut that s$%^ off at the knees … At least there is some good news for the Lakers: Pau Gasol is back with his girlfriend. Yah! Everyone in L.A. can relax now. He won’t suck anymore … R.I.P. Margo Dydek … We’re out like Pippen’s opinion.

