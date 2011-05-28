The GOAT Takes A Hit; Portland And Roy Could Be At Odds

Scottie can never stay out of the spotlight long can he? After watching LeBron and the Heat decimate the Bulls over the final four games of the Eastern Conference Finals, Pippen spoke up yesterday on ESPN’s Mike & Mike In The Morning. Is ‘Bron the best in the game today? Pippen went way beyond that, saying the Decision-maker could possibly rival Michael Jordan as the greatest player ever. Our opinion? Let’s wait for LeBron to win a ring before we compare him to the GOAT. But once he does that, he’s comparable to anyone. He’s that good. The problem with these comparisons is always the same: you can’t compare ‘Bron at 26 to Jordan in retirement. People inevitably can’t separate the man from the legend. Jordan at 26 wasn’t what he became at 36. But no one remembers that or no one chooses to remember that. We still aren’t sure why Pippen came out and said what he did. He didn’t have to. There was no real need for it. The sentiment that he was jealous of his teammate doesn’t make any sense. He’s going to wait all this time before coming out and saying something? Scottie and Mike respected each other. The only conclusion is that either Pippen really believes that or he just got excited watching LeBron the last few games (and who could blame him?). As JAY commentated on DimeMag.com yesterday, “Scottie trippin'” … Lost in the commotion yesterday was that we have a Finals rematch five years in the making. Can D-Wade repeat his legendary 2006 performance? Probably not. The best part of this Finals matchup? Praying that Soulja Boy and Jay-Z somehow get involved … Brandon Roy had a big moment in the playoffs, but besides that epic Game 4 fourth quarter, he confirmed what many were feeling: he ain’t the same dude. At the same time, what the Blazers might be planning is wild. The Oregonian is reporting that Portland is seriously considering asking their former leader to retire. Seriously. Retire. That caught us completely off guard. Judging from Roy’s reaction to limited playoff minutes, we are pretty sure he’s not planning on retiring. So this could create a nasty dynamic. While everyone realizes Roy’s issues won’t allow him to play at the level he used to be capable of, he’s still solid enough that someone will play him. If the relationship is fractured, Portland needs to let him go with the Amnesty Clause … Say hello to the new coach of the Houston Rockets: Kevin McHale. It’s being reported that McHale will get a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth. This is a win-win for us. McHale now will be leaving TNT and instead of listening to his jokes, we get to watch him try to teach Chuck Hayes a post move … In news that may or may not sound good to Laker Nation, longtime L.A. trainer Gary Vitti said in an awesome interview (seriously check it out) that Kobe has some things wrong with his knee that cannot be reversed. At the same time, it ain’t over and the training staff still has some different bullets to fire to keep Bean doing his thing. Vitti also called Kobe the toughest player he’s ever been around … Check out this tweet from Roland Lazenby, a guy who’s been up on the Los Angeles scene for a minute: No question Phil would love to be involved with the Lakers, mentoring Brian Shaw or whomever. The Busses cut that s$%^ off at the knees … At least there is some good news for the Lakers: Pau Gasol is back with his girlfriend. Yah! Everyone in L.A. can relax now. He won’t suck anymore … R.I.P. Margo Dydek … We’re out like Pippen’s opinion.
I don’t question Pip at all. He knows MJ. And he’s seen LBJ. Lost in MJ’s charisma and hype is that he is a good scorer and a great defender. LBJ on the other hand, is a solid defender (going to great), solid scorer, and BETTER all around player.
think if pip and mj were combined into one person, that would be LBJ. pip’s high basketball IQ paired w MJ’s marketability AND throw in some freak of nature genes in there and it is what it is.
all LBJ really needs is a ring. then, we can call him King.
That soulja boy reference reminds me:
i can’t see deshawn stevenson ever getting a ring. for that reason I don’t think dallas will win.
Pip high baaketball IQ! Hahahahaha!
Once LeBron wins one ring he’s comparable to anyone? Really? I know the dude is nice and everything but 1 ring and even 1 Finals MVP just puts him in the same class as DWade right now. IMO, it takes more than 1 year to prove to me that LBJ has the same drive that Michael had. Winning two 3-peats within a decade? Incredible. That kind of drive and intensity is what made MJ the GOAT. You can’t hand that mantle over just because LeBron has a string of nice playoff games. MJ OWNED a decade. There’s nothing that makes me believe the Bulls wouldn’t have won 8 straight if MJ hadn’t taken that 1.5 year hiatus. Make one 3-peat happen LeBron, and then I’ll put you in the discussion.
Longtime L.A. trainer Gary Vitti said in an awesome interview (seriously check it out) that Kobe has some things wrong with his knee that cannot be reversed. At the same time, it ain’t over and the training staff still has some different bullets to fire to keep Bean doing his thing. Vitti also called Kobe the toughest player he’s ever been around…
That can’t be true cuz every day I read Austin Burton tellin me Kobe is just a media fantasy and that his competitiveness and toughness are overrated…..but he don’t hate Kobe tho LOL
After readin the flak Scottie caught for his ‘opinion’, I’ve come to the conclusion that sometimes dudes should just STFU! What did you think was gonna happen?
It’s frustrating how championships in a team sport are so overrated in determining an individual’s greatness. Oscar Robertson, Jerry West and Julius Erving each have one NBA championship apiece. If things had gone slightly differently in 1971 (Big O), 1972 (West) and 1983 (Dr. J), they very easily could have retired ringless. Would that have made them any less talented? Any less determined? Any less respected by their peers?
This isn’t golf or tennis, where the easiest indicators of greatness are championships. Winning an NBA ring or two (or 11) means you were part of the best TEAM in the League; doesn’t necessarily mean you were the best player in the League. Because this is a team sport, an NBA title is the centerpiece on the mantle of one’s career, but it shouldn’t be everything if we’re talking about how great a player was individually. So I hate when people say stuff like, “Dirk has to win a ring before he’s considered Top 10 all-time,” or “LeBron has to win a ring before he’s better than (Legend X)” or “If Kidd wins a ring, he’ll move ahead of (PG Legend X) on the list.” Nonsensical reasoning.
Rings aren’t indicators? So if Bill Russell didn’t win 11 championships, he’d be just another Mutombo/Big Ben type and not one of the best players of all-time…?
BRUCE talking about IQ??!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!
@sh!tfaced — No, they’re not indicators of individual greatness in a TEAM sport. If Russell had led the Celtics to 11 NBA Finals appearances and they’d lost every time, does that somehow take away his 19 boards per game? Does that nullify his defensive dominance? Obviously Russell’s abilities helped Boston win as much as they did; but he didn’t win 11 rings by himself. Jerry West played in 9 NBA Finals and lost 8 of them. He didn’t lose those by himself, did he?
So wait… Lebron teaming up with two other superstars and getting a ring makes him the equal to Jordan’s TWO threepeats with Scottie Pippen and a bunch of role players?
Seriously Dime GTFO.
The only thing James has got Jordan on is physical attributes everything else Jordan is far superior.
Also way to be classy Portland.
@Austin Burton
Ok, that’s a somewhat reasonable point. But, you still don’t think LeBron is anywhere near the player MJ was, right? RIGHT?
@AB
I agree with you that it’s bogus when people say that “Dirk has to win a ring before he’s considered Top 10 all-time”
And winning a NBA ring on the best team doesn’t necessarily mean you were the best player in the league, but for Mike during those 6 championships, he was the best. So I don’t think you can discredit the fact MJ has 6 rings/ finals mvps on his mantle and LBJ has none. LBJ’s all round talent might be better than Mike’s, but he had drive and determination like no other. So it really depends you want to define “great.” Different people look at things differently.
PS: amazing Gary Vitti article
@ AB
Point taken. Obviously, basketball is a team sport. Thing is, like it or not, rings DO make a difference. If someone like Deke or Zo won several rings they’d be up there with Russell and Kareem. If Wilt had multiple ‘chips, would there be any doubt that he’s the GOAT?
Same thing with Barkley, Mailman, Kemp, etc. Tim Duncan wouldn’t be a shoo-in as the GOAT PF if Charles & Karl had rings.
its all about fulfillment – just like a man/woman who lived an almost complete/full life but didn’t get the chance to have children…
or something like that… lol
I completely agree with your point Austin.
But I dont think James is better then MJ, not yet. Not as a scorer and not as a all-round player.
But in the NBA right now, as ive posted here in another thread a while back, no one is close to LBJ.
Miami just took out the best team of the regular season 4 to 1 with Wade playing horribly.
The one thing thats bugging me is James’ playoff exit last season. They way he quit in the playoffs. Thats something ive never seem MJ do. Its gonna take alot for people to forget that but these playoffs are doing a good job of it and there nothing a couple of rings cant erase.
Roman was not a role player. There’s more to the game than scoring and air time.
Player A has averaged 26.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in the NBA. He’s led the League in scoring average 4 times and total points 4 times.
Player B has averaged 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals in the NBA. He’s led the League in scoring average 2 times and total points 4 times.
Both Player A and Player B are about the same height and play the same position.
Knowing these facts, which player would you say is better? Which one is just really really good, and which one is great? Whether you’d pick A or B, my point is that it’s close … right?
Well, Player A is George Gervin. Player B is Kobe Bryant. But as closely as their INDIVIDUAL resumes compare, now that we know their identities, virtually no fan would say Gervin is better, because Kobe has 5 rings with his TEAM and Gervin has zero. And not only would they say Kobe is better, there would be a lot of “hands down” and “it’s not even close” and “this isn’t even an argument” addendums. See how that doesn’t make sense?
If you can’t watch a basketball player perform and say “That guy is great” (or not) without first checking his resume to see if he’s won a chip, you’ve fallen victim to overrating championships. Jerry West averaged 29 points, 5 boards and 6 dimes in the postseason. He’s one of the best shooters you’ll ever see. He made it to the NBA Finals 9 times. Now whether the Lakers had won 9 of those series or zero, wouldn’t you say he’s a great player either way? One of the all-time greats, in fact? So what do championships really prove about a player individually?
I think you have to have at least 2 rings for it to be a factor in discussion. MJ’s 6 rings demonstrate EXTREME dominance. Like Kobe’s 5 do. Like Timmy’s 4 do. But even then it’s circumstantial. Tony Parker is not better and will never have a better career then J-Kidd despite the ring count. And even if LeBron never ever wins a ring and retires today, his career would have still been infinitely better then, say Tayshaun Prince, who has one.
LMAO @ Pau’s chick drama.
drive, determination and all of these other non-quantifiable aspects of basketball are very subjective and perception driven. perceptions can be altered. MJ existed in the tv era where all you saw was what came on the box and or newspapers. LBJ exists in the interent era where everyone is an overnight expert, the level of scrutiny is WAY different. If MJ existed in this era he would not be this mythical dragon slaying creature he has become. MJ is great and so is Lebron, the only difference is when lebron has a line of 30 7 8 it doesnt even register in the psyche as a great performance because yall think because he is a physical specimen its nothing.
@ K Dizzle, how does an employee of the lakers saying kobe is the toughest cat in the game prove that he is? see how your perception of reality has been influenced by a simple comment! My point is that people are pretty stupid and can be influenced very easily and made to believe in things that are simply not true.
OK, didn’t mean to hammer the point home again when I see some people get where I’m coming from. That last comment was just something I’d been sitting on for a while.
Well actually Scottie is the right person to make that call, as without him MJ would likely not have ANY titles. Lebron is now in a similar situation, he finally has an All-Star teammate in Wade, so its time to put up.
LOL. Wonder why we rarely see Kobe and Iceman being compared against each other?
Obviously, Scalabrine isn’t better than Melo just because he has a ring. But a ring can and will always help tilt the scale when it comes to career fulfillment…
@Austin
I agree with you on how greatness should be viewed. By our standards, Sir Charles and Reggie Miller aren’t great then?
Charles was a beast, probably one of the greatest PFs to play considering his size and Reggie, all you have to do to know he’s great is watch the clip of him dropping 8 pts in 8.9 seconds. They don’t have rings, so are they not considered great?
But,
At the same time, when comparing two players who seem close in skill set, size, athleticism, etc., that are great then and only then can you differentiate because of rings.
Yeah, its a team sport. But there is a reason the last like decade of NBA Finals appearances have either had Shaq, Kobe, or Timmy Duncan. One could argue the team, but the leader of the pack has a ton to do with it…
A great player is a player that makes his team win games. That’s all.
Therefore, MJ is better than LeBron.
Hell, let’s take a shot at AB’s comparison.
Player A – 22.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.8 apg & 1.5 spg
Player B – 22.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.0 apg & 1.2 spg
Similar height, same position, same age, same draft class…
Which player is better? Too close to call. From a statistical standpoint, you can’t go wrong with either one.
Player A – Paul Pierce
Player B – Vince Carter
1 ring, 1 team, clutch player, a true go-to guy, tough as they come, etc, etc… and the other one, no rings, several teams, suspect clutch player, injury prone, etc…
Can’t go wrong with either one? Think not… at this point in their careers, the choice is obvious. And the difference is just ONE measly ring…
The worst part of this Finals matchup? Fear that it will result in Soulja Boy’s five seconds of fame being extended any longer.
shitfaced
You just call PP tough?!?! The guy uses at least one soulstone per game! Pretty much the ONLY person in the league he could be compared to and seem tough is Vince…because he straight out admitted he quit on his team.
I’m staying out of this Stat-Bitchfest.
Be safe everyone and enjoy the hell out of this long weekend.
Stats should only be a part of the equation. Intangibles are what really separates the greats from the players that are good. Leadership, clutch-ness, drive, work ethic, attitude, etc.
These are the only determinants of someone that is avg./good and someone that is great because a decent player on a shitty team can put up great stats and that won’t mean anything to us…
austin
i agree with shitfaced a bit russell no rings is ben wallace. hell had russell played today wallace woulda been better than him.
nowww i dont put a lot of weight on rings cuz like u said it just means u were part of a better team but we sure can use them as tie breakers. why were david robinson , hakeem and shaq way better than ewing imo RINGS (well they all have mvps , defensive players , scoring titles and so on patrick doesnt have shit but u know what i mean).
jordan might be the goat but he was lucky also he peaked just when the celts , pistons and lakers were on their way down and was the only superstar in the 90s with another superstar sidekick.
now in your russell/west thing if what u said had happened west would be ranked higher than russell all time.
you i know i think bryant is overrated but he is better than gervin because of gervins lack of defense. gervin was a more effective scorer , bryant had better teams , espn and played for the lakers. all that makes people say hands down kobe is better. he isnt “hands down” better but you need a lil luck with where you play also. the alltime great lists are filled with lakers and celtics it helps. gervin carried the spurs and made them a good team he wasnt gunning on a bad team. now if you compare a dude on a really bad team that gun all his wants he might be able to put up better stats than a superstar on a winning team so wins gotta count for something.
icarnacki
jordan was paired with another superstar , the best coach , the best rebounder , the best 6th man , the best three point shooter. so wtf u talking about?? the won 55 games i think without him. spurs won 20 without the admiral houston missed the playoffs without hakeem portland went to shit without drexler. again he might be the goat but he had the best team.
shitfaced
you cant use it to compare scrub vs star like sayin longley was better than ewing but sure can use it to say bron (if he wins) is better than melo.
commonsense
agree
and guys we gotta stop with the fake stats like drive to win and refure to lose bs. so kobe only refused to lose 5 times his whole career and the others are wasted years?
Sorry AB but your argument is still a little flawed. Yea you are comparing gervin to kobe (btw I love gervin even though I am too young to see his games live but I watched a lot of espn classic channel with my dad who really broke down how special he was) but greatness can also be defined on how much that one guy effects team success. Jordan still made guys around him better with his play AND personality. MJ never quit, even when he had a shit team vs the great Larry Bird Celtics (straight monsters 3-4 HOFers) an would die trying to win. MJ also beat other HOFers that were in their prime (on the regular). Lebron doesn’t really do that with the same caliber off players that MJ had (LBJ role players were still more talented than MJs except for Kukoc).
Rings do have a lot of weight when your are the BEST player and LEADER on that team. If you can’t push your team to be the best and win the big one, then your greatness is somewhat diminished. People always talk about pplayers who are 20-10 beasts on a bad team and constantly saying they aren’t as good a 19-9 counterpart with 2 rings
Chaos
Nice post till u said lbj had more talent around him than mj.
The one thing that trips me up about MJ is that everyone talks about his drive and determination. Yet, he walked away from the game twice as a 3 time straight champ. Once averaging 32 and the other time averaging 29. I can’t think of another NBA legend who could walk away from the game when they are in that position. You think Bird, Magic, Barkley would walk away from the game in that position? Kobe will have to be pulled away from the game kicking and screaming. There is no way Kobe would retire averaging 29 points with a chance for a 4th straight chip. Either MJ’s drive and determination weren’t what people hype it up to be, or there is some other reason (not to be a conspiracy theorist) why MJ walked away. Also, MJ is not the icon and legend he is today if he played in the internet age. With his personal habits he would be viewed as a completely different person.
“I don’t question Pip at all. He knows MJ. And he’s seen LBJ.”
Do you think Pippen makes that statement if LBJ plays like shit that game? My point is that it’s easy to say shit like that after one of LBJ’s best performances in his career to close out a game.
Stop comparing numbers. Watching those dudes PLAY! The last few years I’ve seen LBJ give the ball to his lesser teammates to win games. Yes, he has his moments, but he also passes the ball to players who lean on HIM to make a play. He’s had a hell of a playoff run, but come on.
And dudes here are comparing the numbers like Mike didn’t have any any immeasureable qualities. LBJ may be a better passer, but Mike lifts his teammates morale and made them play harder. How many times over the last few years have we seen LBJ body language sink because of what his teammates did… or didn’t do.
If we’re looking at numbers, T-Mac is one of the greatest playoff performers ever. GTFOH.
Oh yeah….
@DIME… thanks for the shout out in the article.
If rings don’t matter why isn’t Wilt Chamberlain the greatest of all time? Yah I know he played in a different era, but you can’t fault a dude for completely dominating his era minus the championships.
These same dudes on mikes nuts wf he played todaym iould hate him if he played today.And when he was 26 he aint win shit yet.
I’m a lebron hater, but to say lebron has better or equivalent to jordan’s team is ridiculous. People always say the league was tougher back then, yet pippen and company were a few bad calls from making it to the finals!!
Do people really think Lebron can be the GOAT right now???
Go home, and sit the fuck down.
Absolutely ridiculous.
You look at the stats, MJ got it.
You look at the impact on his team, MJ got it.
You look at the impact on the whole sport, MJ got it.
All I could think is MJ in 1990, before his first chip. Already with seasons of 37 ppg (on 48% shooting) and 32, 8,and 8 (on 53%), there’s still some people saying ‘but Doctor J or Wilt is still the GOAT. Kid hasn’t won a chip yet’. And they have a point.
My point?
With numbers as ridiculous as that, MJ is still doubted as the GOAT because he doesn’t have a chip.
You’re fucking telling me that Bron with those numbers (monster stats BUT NOWHERE NEAR AS FILTHY AS MJ’S) and no chip, we should consider him as the GOAT?
No fucking way.
Go home, and sit the fuck down.
I think for certain guys, rings matter, but it’s a dumb stat that people bring out when it helps their argument and brush off when it doesn’t. It hurt Karl Malone’s rep, but not really Barkley’s for whatever reason. And Horry would be better than Duncan?
Certain guys come into the league expected to change a franchise, not just help it. Lebron was that guy, and ultimately it he doesn’t win a ring, his stock will drop. He needs it to validate his career. Dirk wasn’t expected to change a franchise, but ended up doing it. His stock won’t really change with or without a ring. Lebron could go down as one of the top 5 players ever with a few rings. Dirk’s won’t really change though.
I agree with Austin, but unfortunately with the media and everyday Joe, whether or not a guy wins a ring is the tiebreaker when talking about the all-time greats. The only reason Russell is even mentioned with Wilt or Kareem as the greatest center ever is because of the rings. Take away all of the rings and you have:
Kareem – 38,287 points, 17,440 rebounds
Wilt – 31,419 points, 23,924 rebounds
Bill – 14, 522 points, 21,620 rebounds
You can argue that he played in a different era than Kareem, or Kareem had a longer career, but he and Wilt played at the same time, Wilt played one more year so take off 1500 rebounds and 1100 points. That leaves Wilt with twice as many points and more rebounds than Russell. So either Russell is HIGHLY overrated or rings count for something.
And Portland can eat a dick. Roy and Oden should come down to LA and see Vitti, tell Portland to fuck off, and then spend the next 8 years shitting on anything that moves in a Blazers jersey.
To say that LeBron COULD be better than Jordan is saying, to me, that you think Magic already WAS better than Jordan, to say nothing of the Big O.
@ dagwaller – When I heard Scottie’s interview, the first thing I thought was Is Scottie crazy?
To say Lebron could bypass Mike means he thinks Lebron is either already the 2nd best player ahead of Magic, West, Wilt, Kareem, etc. Scottie coulda saved himself a lot of pain by sayin where he thinks Lebron is now and then where he could end up.
Dudes postin that championships mean little and proppin stats are just strugglin. Yes, Jerry West and Wilt are 2 of the greatest players of all time, but you think Mike would be considered the greatest if he had only 3 rings?
Just the fact that Russell’s Celts won 8 straight shows a sick dominance that stats can’t touch.
Like Ian says, there’s a difference between LEADIN your team to a chip n being on the squad and contributin to the win.
@ Common sense(change that name) –
“@ K Dizzle, how does an employee of the lakers saying kobe is the toughest cat in the game prove that he is? see how your perception of reality has been influenced by a simple comment! My point is that people are pretty stupid and can be influenced very easily and made to believe in things that are simply not true.”
Did you actually read the Vitti article? This ain’t some pencilpusher in an office. This is a highly decorated athletic trainer with over 27 YEARS of experience, who’s been with the team since 1983 and has seen more and been responsible for more Hall-of-Famers and players than any other trainer in THE HISTORY OF HE NBA. If he’s seen everybody from Magic to Worthy to Shannon Brown and Derek Fisher and he explains what’s goin on with Kobe’s knee and calls him, in his more knowledgable opinion, the toughest player he’s been around, then who the phuck cares what you think about it? Gary Vitti says Kobe’s the toughest he’s seen. You think he has something to gain by that? You think he’s worried about job security?
Here’s a thought: Since you so much smarter than a trainer who’s been at it 30 years, why don’t you tell me who the toughest player Gary Vitti’s ever seen?
@Austin
So you’re saying that individual greatness should be solely dependent on statistics? The rings a player wins may not necessary equate to level of greatness (which is why Russell isn’t generally regarded as the GOAT), but it is an indicator of the player’s determination, dedication, CLUTCH factor, and just plain stubbornness to lose, all of which contribute to a player’s greatness. MJ dominated the 90’s, winning 6/6 titles. Had he lost in the finals every year, wouldn’t you think his determination was suspect? His drive and will to win?
So if some of the greats–MJ, Magic, Bird, Kobe, Shaq, etc.–ALWAYS lost on their way to titles, never able to dethrone another champion, you would still look at them the same? You would still think of them as the same players? My guess is: HELL NO. These individuals are great because their play led to (multiple) championships.
True, this isn’t an individual game and nobody was able to do it without significant help. But SUPERSTARS are supposed to lead teams. SUPERSTARS are supposed to make others around them better. A player’s individual statistics can be highly inflated being on a shitty team, while earning those stats on perennial winning teams is a different story.
I’m not denying LeBron’s greatness, watching the man play clearly shows that he probably will one day be in the same argument for the GOAT. But right now, zero rings does mean something. Would you have annointed MJ the GOAT in 1989 or 1990?
@ K Diz – exactly. So he’s already the second best player of all time, and is passing MJ right now, is that right Pip? Haha…
PLUS, Pip’s arguing for all around game, as opposed to lethal scoring. Mike had a great all around game, true, but Pippen is clearly saying that passing and rebounding etc mean more to him than the scoring.
Sounds to me like Pip’s saying, “I was more important to those Bulls teams than people give me credit for, because I did those all-around things that Mike couldn’t. SF > SG.” I say that because I’ve read some self-aggrandizing comments from Pip in recent history, as well.
PS – Austin, I agree with you in part, but it’s easier to compare Superstars than it is to compare teams.
In other words, as tough as it is to compare Jordan to LeBron to Duncan to Russell to Magic, it’s infinitely harder to compare the 90s Bulls to the 00s Spurs to the 60s Celtics etc.
My point is that this is sports, people are going to compare, and it’s easier to compare players than entire teams.