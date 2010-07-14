The Gun Show

Tuesday was “Bring Your Real-Life NBA Player to Summer League” Day, as J.R. Smith, O.J. Mayo and J.J. Hickson suited up for the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Cavs, respectively, for a dose of authenticity. Well, kind of. While O.J. is seriously working on his point-guard skills and J.J. is fine-tuning his game as the probable starting power forward in Cleveland, J.R. was in straight clownin’ mode. The stat line says J.R. only took five shots in 15 minutes (9 pts), but trust us: He was looking to shoot every single time he got the ball. The only time he passed was when he couldn’t find the look he wanted, and he usually called for the ball right back. Denver won in a rout, and while most of us had stopped paying attention by the time it was over, we wouldn’t have been surprised if J.R. left the gym at some point during the game … Mayo struggled again (11 pts, 3-10 FG), turning the ball over seven times versus three assists in an ugly game where Memphis only scored 67 points but still beat Milwaukee. Hickson looked good against the D-League Select squad. He had 18 points and 9 boards, but went 0-for-6 at the line. And they questioned whether Shaq could be a good influence on younger teammates … Which is more crazy: That just a couple years ago Al Jefferson was considered arguably the best low-post scorer in the NBA and now he’s being traded for a Cracker Jack box? Or that Minnesota GM David Kahn has earned a rep as arguably the worst front-office exec in the NBA in about 1/4 of the time it took Kevin McHale? We’re still not sure why it suddenly became so important for Kahn to trade Big Al, but yesterday he dealt Jefferson to Utah for two draft picks and Kosta Koufos. Yes, he traded within the division, too. “Kosta F***ing Koufos” already rolls off the tongue; we think we’ll be hearing it often from Wolves fans when they talk about this trade years from now … Great move for the Jazz, though, who replace one 20-and-10 guy in the paint with a younger version (albeit less effective at Deron Williams‘ vaunted pick-and-roll) who can play the four or the five. When you have Jefferson and Paul Millsap on the floor, who else is going to get a rebound? … If you’re a Cleveland Cavaliers fan, please explain this to us: Why was Zydrunas Ilgauskas‘ departure to Miami met with mostly understanding and some slight regret, but LeBron is having his jerseys burned in the streets? Isn’t Big Z also taking the “easy way out” by signing with the Heat? Since he was in Cleveland (as a player) longer than LeBron, shouldn’t he also be “loyal” to the area? Just wondering … Not long after reports spread that Michael Jordan and Larry Brown had combined to cancel the proposed Bobcats/Raptors trade that would have sent Tyson Chandler and Boris Diaw to Toronto for Jose Calderon and Reggie Evans — MJ didn’t want to give up his center, LB didn’t like Calderon) — the ‘Cats turned around and sent Chandler to the Mavericks with Alexis Ajinca for Erick Dampier, Matt Carroll and Ed Najera. And considering the ‘Cats will most likely waive Dampier to get rid of his $13 million contract, basically Charlotte is losing THREE centers in the name of cap space. Does this open the door for a Jordan/Kwame reunion? How about LB reuniting with Allen Iverson? … Other Vegas stat lines: DeMarcus Cousins went for 19 points and 12 rebounds in Sacramento’s win over the Lakers; and DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points (10-15 FG) in Toronto’s win over Houston, while Patrick Patterson had 14 and 9 rebounds in the loss … One of our summer interns goes to the University of Miami, so while we were watching the Bulls/Nuggets game he was all about his boy Jack McClinton. Eventually that led to an argument: In the history of the ACC, if you could take five players to take a big three-pointer with the game on the line, which five would you pick? … We’re out like Dampier …
Not extremely familiar with the ACC… but surprised to see the list above duplicating Juan Dixon but missing the best shooter in ACC history, JJ Redick.
Bobby Hurley – Duke – wasn’t a great shooter and normally wouldn’t come to mind, but hit many timely shots in his career. Was super clutch.
I only like having scorers taking the last shot, despite what type of shot it is (i.e. I wouldn’t want Andy Rautins taking a game on the line 3 pointer).
Larry Bird and Pete Maravich (had they a 3 point line, they would be #1 and 2 in who I would choose), and Gerry McNamara (I loved watching him shoot especially that 1 year with Carmelo)
@ Dime–
when was Al Jefferson ever considered ‘arguably’ the best low post scorer in the nba?!!?
nonesense.
its ok for Z to leave cleveland because when they thought he was tradable enough in feb. to get antwan jamison, he was hurt and felt betrayed, and had to be begged by cavs teammates to come back. lebron was given the world, while z suffered through some of the worst NBA seasons in the prime of his career. he paid his dues so much that the city of cleveland would love him no matter what he did
“one of the best low-post scorers in the league,” Jazz GM Kevin O’Connor
“Two years ago, Al Jefferson was arguably the best scoring big man in the NBA”
“He is arguably the best back-to-the-basket offensive threat in the NBA.”
@murdog
yall remember that sign ”ly gay” the dude was holding next to the tool with the ”jj is redickulous” sign? that was priceless
Big Al was pretty beastly 2 years ago, I was actually putting him over Howard as best center in the league.
And I put no one over JJ in the clutch shot department, guy was a killer
geez Dime,…OF COURSE ITS DIFFERENT!
@netstar — So LeBron didn’t pay his dues in Cleveland? He made the team a high-profile, popular team. (Nobody was tuning in TNT every week to watch Varejao and Hickson play.) He put up the closest we’ve seen to Oscar Robertson numbers for 7 years while carrying mediocre to above-average supporting casts. He’s done plenty to give back to the Cleveland/Akron community off the court. But that’s still not paying dues? Just because he didn’t get hurt all the time like Z doesn’t mean LeBron didn’t pay dues. Cleveland should love LeBron because he did more for the franchise than Z ever did, financially and on the court, but you all feel like he still owes you every piece of himself.
1.) Big Z aint from Ohio last time I checked
2.) THEY TRADED HIS ASS for Jamison. That comes after they benched him. Looks like Cavs fucked him over first.
And lastly Big Z is an fing role player. LeBron is a franchise changer. And Big Z didn’t go on TV for an hour screwing over the Cavs. So fuck it saying both things are the same is like saying Scal as a top class contributor to the C’s winning 2 years ago.
Was there some serious incident involving Al Jeff that we don’t know about? I could understand them not wanting a player duplicated (Love’s game is similar, although Jefferson is better), but c’mon, why give the guy away for almost nothing? And this trade was not even between Jerry West and the Lakers.
do you really have to ask what is different between big z’s and lbj’s way out? first one was TRADED once so why he should be loyal? plus, he didn’t have an hour long public humiliation of his former team on national tv…
do you have any more stupid questions?
The difference is LeBron is really, really, really good, whereas Z is solid but replaceable and ageing. He also brings lots of cameras and makes it very exciting to be in Cleveland.
Some Clevelanders are really bitter about losing money/excitement/wins/short-term-vicarious-self-respect and aren’t dealing very well. A bit like when you make a kid share his toy with his sister and starts wailing because he hasn’t experienced loss before, and hasn’t grown up enough to enjoy the memories and look to the future.
Big Z didn’t have an hour-long show because NOBODY WOULD HAVE WATCHED IT. Nobody asked him to do a show. You all can bash LeBron for going on TV all you want, but everybody watched it, didn’t they?
Second, it’s obvious LBJ scheduled the show before he’d made his mind up about his future team. When he decided it wasn’t going to be the Cavs, should he have canceled the show the morning of? That would piss off a lot of people at ESPN and his other business ventures (Vitamin Water) who’d shelled out money to put on the show.
Basically because LeBron is from Ohio, and because the Cavs got lucky enough to draft him, it seems like people think he HAD to stay there until he won at least one championship. Stop all the “loyalty” talk. If LeBron hadn’t lived up to his draft hype, or if he’d gotten hurt and ended up being the next D-Miles, the Cavs would’ve traded the hometown kid in a second.
This is the major misconception. While Jefferson is a more effective one on one post scorer, and is a little bigger, Love is a far more effective player on the whole, and is in fact more productive than all but a handful of players in the whole league, despite his putrid defense.
Jefferson, as we all know, rebounds well, has an excellent one on one post game and the right combination of size and strength to put it to good use. As we also all know, he (like Love) is a terrible defender. What a lot of people don’t seem to see is that Al is also a terrible decision maker who consistently fails to hit the open man when double-teamed and therefore cannot be a number one option.
Love, while also not a number one option, is an even better (re: much better) rebounder and an incredible outlet passer, turning rebounding opportunities into easy points if his teammates remember to run the court. He also has range out to the three point line, and while not the post scorer Jefferson is, he is at least acceptable in that area and possesses a much higher “basketball IQ”.
Trading Jefferson and keeping Love is the smart thing to do, but doing it for Kosta Koufos and picks from a team that never misses the playoffs seems quite dubious.
seriously, the comparison of big Z and lbj’s exit annoys me alot, makes me wonder why am I reading dime..
you’re better than that
maybe i’m completely stupid, but the timberwolves seem to stock mad talent. jefferson and love reminded me a lot of the millsap-boozer situation. and as i recall, dimes opinion on this was pretty clear: with the play of millsap, boozer became expandable
dwight is gonna have a field day vs miami in terms of one on one matchups.
Kahn views the little Spaniard as a “transcendant talent” and has built the Wolves built the team around even though he isn’t here yet.
Big Al, while being a great inside scorer, didn’t play much D and is a black hole once given the ball, he won’t give it up. As a Minny fan I’m good rollin with Love & Beasley at the 4.
Ya know. When you brought up Z, and then once again tried to dismiss why CLE shouldn’t be mad at Lebron for leaving. I stopped reading. Just friggin get off it, Dime. It’s to the point where I’m wondering if Brons camp is friggin paying you.
@len-e
@29 & 33 Minnesota will fight for the worst record in the NBA. As for the above lineup, you cannot really play Rubio and Flynn together + there is noone there to play any D. As for Jefferson vs. Love, I understand Al’s shortcomings, but I’m not a big believer in Love either, at least without a big center next to him. At an unathletic 6-9 he is a fighter and an intelligent ballplayer, but is even a bigger liability on D than Jefferson. Nonetheless, noone could explain why give Jefferson away for almost nothing?
I think Big Al was putting up 23 and 11 before blowing out his knee, dude had crazy moves inside the paint. If Dwight had half the post game of Big Al the Magic will win the chip easily.
And DeMarcus Cousins is too good for summer league, man among boys out there.
With Al Harrington signing with Denver, the Nuggets now have the two biggest jackers in the League coming off their bench.
@minnesota haters
Look Either K love or Al Jeff had to go. In return they got a lot of cap space (no one on wolves makes over 5 mill) so it works out pretty good. Don’t forget we also acquired Beaz as well.
Personally I trade K love but Al jeff was making a lot of money and K love is younger.
Minnesota seems to have no concept. First they acquired Jefferson and Love, then drafted two PGs, now their #1 draft pick plays the same position as Beasley, their “biggest” offseason acquisition. And what to use the cap space for, who among the big names really wants to play for them with this supporting cast?