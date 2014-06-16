The NBA Reacts On Twitter To Spurs Title Win

06.16.14 4 years ago

After the Spurs clinched the title last night, folks from around the NBA reacted to their victory on Twitter. Here’s a roundup of our favorite tweets from last night.

To start, Phil Jackson gave a nod to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs for rebounding from last year’s Finals loss. I’m not as into the spiritual thing as the Zen Master is, but it was amazing watching the Spurs bounce back this season and get redemption:

Dirk Nowitzki, who lost in seven games to the Spurs in the first round, also sent along his congratulations. As we look back now at the playoffs, the eighth-seeded Mavericks ended up giving the champs their toughest challenge:

DeJuan Blair, a former Spur, congratulated former teammate Kawhi Leonard. We’ll just assume he purposely did not include Tiago Splitter because of this incident:

Speaking of Kawhi, the man who was traded from San Antonio to Indiana for him, George Hill, was also happy for his former teammates:

But our favorite, and most random tweet, comes from Zaza Pachulia, who posted a photo of a signed Tim Duncan jersey he owns, which is just incredible:

All the reactions on Twitter last night confirmed just how universally respected the Spurs are in basketball circles and they earned continued respect with their dominant Finals win.

