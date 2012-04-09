The NBA’s 5 Greatest Out-Of-Bounds Saves This Season

The thunderous dunk, the deep three-point shot, the dazzling pass and the game-changing block are usually the highlight of every game. But the often overlooked out-of-bounds save can be one of the most athletic plays in the game. Sacrificing one’s body just to save the ball from going out of bounds is an admirable feat, especially as players are often only rewarded by fans’ cheers.

Most of us in our normal day-to-day routines don’t hurl ourselves towards imminent danger. Yet in almost every game, a player will jump head first into the stands to save a basketball just so his team will have an extra possession. Although a player might have no chance at actually getting the ball, they will still make the attempt, as an extra possession could lead to two or three more points and the difference in a game.

As the playoffs near we pay tribute to the five best saves of the 2011-2012 season.

*** *** ***

5. DANNY GRANGER saves the ball in a close game against the Nets:

Granger makes an athletic play in a tightly contested game to save the ball and give the Pacers an extra possession. Love how Granger manages to save the ball just as it threatens to bounce over the out-of-bounds line.



Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

4. BLAKE GRIFFIN saves the ball, leading to a Caron Butler dunk:

Griffin usually showcases his athletic ability with high flying dunks but this save is quite impressive. Taking a headfirst tumble over fans but saving the ball at the same time definitely earns some hustle points. The play is made even sweeter as it starts a fast break that ends with a dunk.

