The NBA’s Best Young Rivalry Plays A Classic; Heat Get Their Most Important Win Of The Year

Is there any better young rivalry in the league than the Thunder and the Lakers? No bad blood (well, outside of Kendrick Perkins), it’s just pure, unadulterated talent, a smorgasbord of MVPs, All-Stars, scoring champs, defenders…it’s as good as it gets. We need seven games of this. We can only hope they get the chance to pick up where they left off last night … Down the stretch, it was the kids who played like champions. While the Lakers missed free throws and turned the ball over, Russell Westbrook (26 points) and Kevin Durant (31 points) jabbed the dagger into L.A.’s heart, hitting a couple of impossible shots. It all added up to a 120-106 Thunder win in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated … The Thunder came out scorching, throwing up 36 in the first quarter (27 from Russ & KD). Kobe Bryant (31 points) and Pau Gasol (26 points) kept the Lakers close, and for a while in the second half, it seemed like L.A. was slowly overwhelming Oklahoma City … That’s now five consecutive losses for L.A. Is there any team that plays in spurts as often as the Lakers? Not just week-to-week, but even quarter-to-quarter, we are never quite sure what they will give us. If these two teams meet up in the playoffs, things will be very, very interesting … Basketball is a simple game. If you put in the effort and play together, you can win. In one of their largest tests of the season, Miami took that blueprint and laid down the gauntlet … In a game that basically decided who will have the home-court advantage in the second round, Miami shut the door in Boston’s face, blowing them out, 100-77. Take out the opening minutes, and the Heat strangled the Celtics, rendering everyone outside of Paul Pierce (24 points) and Kevin Garnett (21 points) completely useless … While LeBron James (27 points) had a great second half, it wasn’t so much the stars that won it for the Heat, but it was the energy of the “other” guys like Joel Anthony and Mario Chalmers that made the difference. The hosts murdered Boston on the glass, and their defense seemed to drain the life out of the C’s in the third quarter … So far, it doesn’t look like the Perkins trade is working out. Boston better get their game straightened out soon or that trade might go down as the cause of this team’s demise … Without Dwight Howard to control the paint (had to sit out after picking up his 18th technical against Charlotte on Friday), Derrick Rose gutted Orlando for 39 points in the Bulls’ three-point win. Orlando had a shot to send it to overtime, but Jameer Nelson‘s (17 points, 11 assists) long three was just a couple tenths of a second too late. Rose missed just four shots all afternoon, and was blowing by Nelson, drawing fouls and making plays at the rim. As a team, Chicago shot 60 percent. Actually, we don’t know if that’s a positive or negative when referring to Howard. If you are that important to your team, then you shouldn’t be out there picking up stupid technicals and suspensions. Ryan Anderson did what he could to replace the big man (28 points, 10 rebounds) but defensively, the Magic weren’t the same … In the second quarter, Rose had a move that was ridiculous. Normally, great baseline moves end up with reverse layups. Rose went up and under and then scored on the same side with his left hand as he floated underneath the rim. … At the end of the first half, Nelson hit a half-court shot. This time, the shot beat the buzzer … Carmelo Anthony did something you expected, and then something you probably didn’t. First, Anthony (34 points) hit a game-winning, pull-up jumper from just inside the three-point line with 4.9 seconds in the Knicks’ one-point win in Indiana. For someone considered one of the best clutch shooters in the game (he already has three game-winners with New York), that was par for him. But then, Anthony iced the win on the other end by getting up and blocking Danny Granger‘s (20 points) jumper. As Anthony continues to shoot well (six threes), the Knicks look like they could give the Celtics a run in the first round … There may not be a lower-seeded Western Conference team more equipped to push the Lakers than the rugged Grizzlies. They took a step towards meeting the Lakers next weekend by manhandling the Hornets, 111-89. O.J. Mayo came off the bench to score 18 points, but the key was their defense. For the first time in his entire career, Chris Paul was held scoreless (he did have 10 assists) and the two teams are now deadlocked at 46-34, although the Hornets hold the tiebreaker … Other headlines from around the league: Rodney Stuckey (24 points, 11 assists) led the Pistons to an 11-point win over Charlotte; Toronto beat the Nets by seven as Jerryd Bayless had 19 points and three other Raptors (DeMar DeRozan, Ed Davis and James Johnson) had 18; Marcus Thornton (21 points) hit the game-winning shot with 12 seconds left and Sacramento beat the Warriors by one; and Dallas destroyed the Suns by 25 behind Dirk Nowitzki (19 points) … We’re out like CP buckets.
the lakers are hurting.
you better recognize.
there is gonna be a time where kobe stops winning championships. there is gonna b a time he retires. so what they lost games.
thru losing comes learning.
and the mamba is just storing the venom.
culd yall imagine if the nba playoffs were setup like ncaa tourney?
all the players people call great becuz of their rings would NOT be looked at in the same way becuz of how many flukes wuld happen.
and tim duncan wuld probaly b looked at as a boring stiff wit no rings. while garnett wuld be called better.
becuz then and only then would people judge athletes based off talent and not accolades.
accolades come from people’s opinions. and those are the opinions people use to categorize players.
which is pretty naive in a way.
byeye view, garnett is better than duncan, skil wise. but ppl giv the nod to duncan because his teams were ‘winning teams’ and he has rings.
we’ve become a society that judges based on wins. would gordon hayward have been a lottery pick if he didnt make it to the championship game. how many players go undrafted without a chance to make the legue becuz they dont impact the win column?
sad.
Memphis has two legit wing defenders in Tony Allen and Shane Battier who were nice additions over the course of the past year, they’re a scary under the radar team.
1day next day delivery with Fedex tracking #29495539 of NBA MVP Award to Derrick Rose. Case closed
scary 5seed and below teams:
76ers
Grizzlies
Blazers if healthy
Knicks if they can hit the 3s (probably cant upset Boston)
Rose MVP
Miami x Chicago
Oklahoma x Dallas
Miami wins it all
Kinda funny that when Lakers fans here proclaim ‘AINT NOBODY WANNA SEE US WHEN WE ROLLIN LIKE THIS’, they go on a 5 game losing streak.
Daaaaamn.
And they will probably say ‘we’re just getting ready for the playoffs, reg season aint shit’.
I’m a semi Lakers fan. I’ll probably say that too.
But the difference is, I aint blind. They ARE playing like shit. And I’m tired of all the ‘were gonna turn it on the playoffs’ bullshit.
Yes the Lakers probably would, but daaaamn, enough the with the fucking excuses, a loss is a loss.
@ 3
wow, are you insane? tim might be boring, but there is reason why they call him big fundamental: its because he has all the tools! ergo, k.g. isn’t better player than him. and tim doesn’t pass the ball in 4th quarter, he takes over.
“how many players go undrafted without a chance to make the legue becuz they dont impact the win column?” who would take player who can’t help them win over someone who is proven winner/team player? get full team of dunkers, is that what are you saying?
as for lakers, they are pissing me off. i know they are capable of playing way better, its time for them to start playing like that.
Anyone have a clip of the Rose play Dime refers to in the article?
Boston is looking weak right now, I hope the Perkins trade does not blow up in their face like this.
dang I’m hating these laker losses !
yo,everyday that perkins trade seems like a bad idea.the celts stay getting punked.
the crazy thing about the Perkins trade is that the guy had been hurt most of the season ans during that time Shaq, JO, Erdan, Kg, and big baby filled in nicely enough for Bos to have the best record in the East. The c’s only fell off when Rondo and Shaq got hurt and Perk came back. Perk only played a few games before he had to sit out with another injury and then Bos traded him.
If there is anything coming from the trade, it’s the players acting like sissy’s because a player got traded from their team. These celts and the media act like they are a dynasty when they have only won….ONE CHAMPIONSHIP in the 3yrs they been together. $h!t is crazy to me, but whatever. The lakers can at least say they won 2 outta the last 3 finals they been in together in the last 3yrs. That is a dynasty.
2 out of 3 dynasty, 1 out of 3 – “nothing” ???
And I hate “ifs”, but Perk was really missed last year in that game 7, if he plays, now Boston would have the “dynasty”. That said, I’m not sure why they got rid of Erden, he was alright. And for team chemistry its much better to wait for a key player knowing you only have to put in extra effort for a few weeks/months, vs. having no real hope, which now seems the case for the Celtics. You cannot count on the O’Neals anymore unfortunately.
Have they lynched Danny Ainge in boston yet?
@3 kinda agree but Duncan is the truth. someone needs to rescue steve nash from the suns and KP is an animal. that guys mean mug or shall i just say face is trully epic..
@ QQ – yea, OKC won that game. Really ain’t worried. 2 point game with 2 mins left before the Lakers disintegrated. Won’t happen 4 times in a 7 game series. We gotta put Barnes on Harden tho.
As a Pasadena boy, I’m proud of dude, but as a Laker fan, I’m thinkin he needs to get smacked down. Ten freebies?
That ain’t happenin in the playoffs…
Boston disappointed me to no end sunday. Miami stepped up strong, pushed back, got mad, SCREAMED at em….and Boston wilted…They don’t miss Perkins?……..
ok….
I hate responding to a dude called beiber newz, but fuuuck this guy is a moron …..
anyways, Last nights Boston loss has me praying that the Knicks loose to Chi and the C’s, that MIA win their next two and that Pilly win theirs, and that is an ODD feeling, But the Knicks match up so much better with Miami than they do Boston. Or anyne else for that matter.
I just dont like the Knicks chances against any propper teams in a 7 game series, but the Heat with their 2 1/2 stars, Crappy bench, Weak interior and Shit Coach could be beaten.
LOL… Of course people put more weight on winning. Who wants to glorify a loser? Greatest scorers of all-time, Adrian Dantley and George Gervin always get overlooked because they didn’t win. Had Karl Malone won a championship, people would claim Tim Duncan as a Top 5 PF instead of the best to ever do it.
You play to win. “If you ain’t first, you’re last”
@Beiber newz – If you are an owner handing out millions of dollars, would you stock your team with guys who have a long history of losing? Would you pick a coach who has lost the majority of his games? Would you model your franchise to other sports teams that have traditions of losing? Not too many owners get their rocks off with epic futility. I guess you’d be the guy looking for highlight reel players instead of guy who have winning tendencies.
damn, i may be the only person who understood what beibernewz was trying to say.
I kind of agree, but i dont whole heartedly agree.
Wins do get too much credit, and guys like Robert Horry get too much praise for being in the right place at the right time.
KG is to Duncan what Westbrook (Rose’s evil twin) is to Rose.
They both have the same skills, but one may be in a better situation to win, which allows them to show other parts of their game as far as being clutch and being the leader.
I think I heard that Chicago has a philosophy where they sign players from winning college teams. Think it has to do with a difference in attitude and habits and now its clearly paying dividends.
ok here is the thing, put KG on the spurs in duncans place and does he lead the team to 4 titles? i dont think so. kg never had those ridiculous take over the whole series kind of parts to him. he can score, he can rebound, he can pass and defend but he cant win like duncan has/does. kg carried sub par teams in the playoffs, and he had a couple decent teams as well, (before going to boston) but IMO you put duncan on those same teams and you get a better result. duncan just has IT, he is a winner, he doesnt crawl on the floor and talk shit to 6′ white guys, he just does what is needed, no mater how much or how little. the same cant be said about kg.
The Heat are finally looking like a championship team. The defense they played yesterday was staggering. Like Mark Jackson said, when they play D like that, there aren’t many teams who can beat them. If everyone knows their role (looking at you, Mario Chalmers) the Heat might get their ring THIS year. … Haters comment away.
The Lakers looked slow and old. They simply cannot play with younger teams, case closed. Derrick Fisher is practically playing in a wheel chair and Kobe, well, he still doesn’t get “it” and at this point, I can say that he never will. Sorry Phil.
Could the Magic be a better team without Howard? At least Anderson was hitting outside shots and is a real threat at the free throw line… just saying.
Let’s go Heat! Let’s go Heat! Let’s go Heat!
LL
Tim Duncan doesn’t settle for jump shots towards the end of the games like KG does. Don’t get me wrong, KG is a hall of fame player who does everything on both ends of the court, but Duncan is a definition of a winner. Sure he’s had great teammates, but there’s no question of his impact on the team. Dude’s been winning since the day he enterred the league.
Exactly^ Throughout their careers it was always 1A) Duncan 1B) Garnett. If Duncan was even the slightest bit more flashy, it wouldn’t even be close.
If you had to build a team would you choose KG or Tim Duncan? Young, Prime, or Old, it doesn’t even matter which versions you compare. TD just has the edge.
LOL… No, the Magic aren’t better without Howard. Anderson should at least get 1/2 of what Rashard Lewis got since he is an upgrade over ANYTHING Lewis did.
@ #3
First off, I usually don’t pay attention to anyone that has “Bieber” in their name but you are the exception here…
How are you going to say that people’s opinions are based solely on winning, rings, etc., and not talent? If that were the case, then why do people like Kevin Love get mentioned as All-Stars, when his winning percentage is horrible?
To your point though:
A series allows the better team to advance, while the tournament allows the HOTTER team to advance.
As a student at VCU, I know the advantage of playing a one-and-done system; hell, we wouldnt have made it to the Final Four if the NCAAs had an NBA-style postseason. But the way society judges people and teams is fine.
Otherwise LeBron James would be the greatest thing we’ve ever seen in the league, considering his talent is unlike any other, but without any rings, he’s as good as anybody, but nowhere near GREATNESS, and that is the fine line between being GOOD and being GREAT.
Let’s start with the nick beiber news wtf is up with that??
Dude if kg and td were on the same team kg would be passing the ball to td in crunch time. Change them and there is no way they beat the 03 lakers or the 05 pistons. Can kg guard shaq like timmeh did?? Hell no. Oh and you can bet the wolves aren’t the 8th seed fuck kg wasn’t even the best player on his lone championship run. Kg imo is the 4th best pf this generation if they all were on their prime. Dirk is 2 and cwebb is 3. Don’t say webber doesn’t deserve the spot cuz he isn’t clutch cuz that not kgs strength.
Btw loved the part about changing the rules to see if a kg team can get a fluky win over a better player cuz we know that over 7 games the best win.
Hey if the nba had games on the moon shaqs vertical could rival carters just sayin that its stupid to judge players based on the gravity of the planet they are on.
Shit I posted the moon crap by mistake fuckin phone hehei wasn’t planning on sending that.
Beiber
How was kg supposed to top the only player in ncaa history with 2000pts 1500rbs 400blocks and 200assists?? Oh didn’t td win all the awards also?
If the NBA adopted the 1 & done tournament they have to go all the way. Round Robin Division tournaments, champs get automatic bids. The remaining 10 teams get in based on SOS. If the East only send 4 teams that year, so be it.
As of now it would roughly look like:
Spurs-Suns; Bulls-Knicks; Heat-Rockets; Lakers-Hawks; Celtics-Grizzlies; Mavs-Hornets; Thunder-Blazers; Magic-Nuggets
Played on Neutral sites until the final 4. Better record plays at home.
@First & Foremost — “If you are an owner handing out millions of dollars, would you stock your team with guys who have a long history of losing? Would you pick a coach who has lost the majority of his games? Would you model your franchise to other sports teams that have traditions of losing?”
I also kind of get what BN is saying. There’s a difference between being a “loser” and simply not winning a championship. Guys like Karl Malone and Charles Barkley and Dirk Nowitzki have played on a bunch of very good winning teams, they just never happened to play on THE BEST team in a particular year. That doesn’t make them “losers” in my opinion, just not champions. There’s a big difference between a guy like Dirk and a guy like Ricky Davis who seems to always be on a bad team.
i do like the best records get in. why do the pacers deserve a spot over the rockets??
UM HELLO!!!!!!
let me explain what i meant exacty. and I HOPE YALL RESPOND BUT PROBABLY WON’T AFTER I EXPLAIN FURTHER.
people keep saying i wanna STOCK A ROSTER FULL OF GUYS WITH A HISTORY OF LOSING.
um HELLO!!?? all i am asking for a lil bit of TRANSPARENCY. that is my point.
there are GM’s out there who wuld be happy taking a guy with a history of winning over a guy with SHEER better talent.
EXAMPLE: all of yall know guys in the NBA now who garner applaudable nba careers while being A SECOND ROUND PICK.
history tells it all. ANALYSTS even say they enjoy looking baCK ON THE HIsTORY OF DRAFTS compared to a variety of mock drafts to see where they completely screwed up.
so i’m not saying i wuldnt pick a guy from a coach K coached team. i’m just saying, if there is a guy from a talent rich john calipari team, i’m looking there first.
Conversely, i am not opposed picking some1 from duke WHO IS BETTER. ijust won’t let the WINNING aspect cpompletely take over my mind when it comes to decison making.
hence, my other point being thAT guys get left off ALL STAR TEAMS because those franchises suck balls and management in some sense, HOLD THEIR OWN PLAYER’S achievment back because they fail at getting the right personnel to WIN GAMES.
so everybody’s mind as a society puts so much stock in winning that guys talents get overlooked. i mean sheer basketball abilities, are second tier to the winning ways of the duncans.
THE END.
ALL YOU GUYS KEEP TRYNA SHOOT ME DOWN BY USING THE WINNING ARGUMENT show you proving my point. you SUBCONSCIOUSLY proving my point.
youre saying tim duncan is better because he wins more.
i just wanted to focus on the sheer talent. the beauty of the games. THE FACT KG CAN play PG!!
the fact he has the handle to cross your two guard. his form, his speed, dexterity compared to duncan would show based on eye taste, kg is better.
(post 20)Chicagorilla thank you, you kinda get the drift of what i was saying !!!
(post 22) ranger john, you’re an idiot -refer to post 35 for rebuttal.
no beiber we are sayin hes better because he plays better which translates to more wins. tim is a go to guy that can take over series kg has never shown that. he needed a go to guy like pierce to win. nothing wrong with that but he just doesnt take over in crunch time. kg just screams more thats all he does better than td. i guess you would draft darius miles over duncan also? td has a better allaround game on offense and hes stronger on d to guard guys like shaq and howard. kg can crossover a sg?? really?? why didnt kg own timmy everytime they played each other?? im not talking winning the game even here im talking just blowing by duncan or crossing him up for the easy dunk or shot??
fuck gerald wallace is more versatile than kobe. pippen mighta been the most versatile player of the 90s was he the best?? walton was more versatile than shaq.
in response to post 37 and 38
UM STATS GO A LONG WAY TOO YOU DUMB SQUIRRELS !!!!
just like some1 in college can be more talented skill wise than some1 in the nba.
but the nba guy is better becuz he is playing at a higher level!!
tim duncan plays at an mvp level, not currently of course but overall scheme of his career, while miles is a bum.
so u idiots are so dumb using those bad comparisons.
p.s.
darius miles, luke walton??? is there even an argument if they’re in duncan’s class?
how can you compare them. yu dummies
Well…….
Im lost.. What exactly is Bieber talkin about???
Oh and good game last night.. Both teams played hard lol
for instance lemme play ur stupid game and prove how illogic yall both sounded.
VUJACIC IS BETTER THAN LEBRON
DARKO IS BETTER THAN MALONE
SCALEBRINE IS BETTER THAN REGGIE MILLER
that is what i would believe if i had botgh of your brains and used that retarded darius miles/duncan comparison and luke walton/shaq comparison.
go eat a bone.
How many players go undrafted because they didn’t impact the win column? Hundreds of thousands if not millions. The more you win the more you are seen. Go to any basketball court and you’ll find a bunch of talented players but for one reason or another they just didn’t have the opportunity to be seen.
Look at how many NCAA bball players there are. the nba draft is only 60 picks. By winning at the college level you have a better chance of being seen. You can’t find talent if you don’t see it. Steph Curry would have been an unknown without his tournament run. Do you honestly believe he is the only guard in the NCAA with handles and range? By winning it put him on the map.
Beiber – How could a player justify being better than another if they both have similar star power but only one has a ring?
So what if KG COULD play point, Boris Diaw can play all 5 positions. Should we compare Diaw to Magic and say they are similar with the only difference being wins?
Wins matter because that is how you get scouted, how many college scouts go to small high schools to watch kids that are on losing teams? There is a correlation between winning and talent, that is why there is an emphasis on winning.
hahaha you idiot bill not luke was more versatile than shaq but by your logic that means hes better. you do know that lukes dad played in the nba. even if you play the retarded game you made up vujajic is not more veratile than lebron , darko is not more versatile than malone. you idiot need to find a versatile scrub and then compare him to a star. i used the one scrub so that you can see how stupid it is to use versatile to say who the better player is. who gives a shit if x player is faster , flashier and can crossover sgs if y is more dominant. gtfoh no one is buying you kg shit retard.
first
“So what if KG COULD play point, Boris Diaw can play all 5 positions. Should we compare Diaw to Magic and say they are similar with the only difference being wins?”
dont waste your time with that one he wont get it.
its easier to put up stats playing with scrubs if you are a good player and yet somehow kgs stats arent any better than duncans.
hey beiber (this is my fault really getting into an argument with a dude that uses beiber online) read your post 34 that last line keep that promise.
he should change his name to ‘bitchy newz’ because he’s definitely getting his period
@AB – What about Jamal Crawford, up until Atlanta he was always stuck on bad teams. Talented yes, a winner – not so much.
——–
Aside from rings how else could you distinguish between two great players? Hakeem>Ewing; I guess you could use the scientifically accepted eye test and assume personal subjectivity is more useful than anything else.
True, going by stats alone is misleading because it is easier to compile stats on bad teams. However, saying one player is better because of your own personal preferences is just as bad.
I guess we need to find a way to have 2 or more players compete in the same event to see who is better. From there, by the rules already established we can set up a scoring system and whoever scores the most would be the winner. The next, step would be to see who “wins” more often over a period of time. I’ll see if I can get a few venture capitalist together and create an organization that will put basketball players on teams that could compete against each other. In my opinion, that is the only way to settle this.
refer to post 39 and 42 u IDIOTS !!!!!!!1 AHHHHHHHHHHHH
You can have all the talent in the world but if you don’t combine it with winning, what good are you? Yes, KG is talented but how does that make him better than TD? “THE FACT THAT HE CAN PLAY POINT” So when comparing Power Forwards, one is better because he can play pg? By that logic the t-wolves should have had him play pg and maybe they would have beaten the Lakers and gone on to win a championship.
Shaq is more dominant than Wilt because he can break dance. Not only will he shatter the backboard but he can do 360 headspins on shards of glass… [Sarcasm Font]
Beiber – “By eye view Garnett is better than Duncan” By taste test Coke is better than Pepsi. Making a subjective opinion doesn’t make it a fact.