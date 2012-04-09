The NBA’s Top 10 Best Clutch Shooters This Season

‘s clutch instinct, seemingly in hibernation most the winter, came alive Sunday to will the Knicks past Chicago. Given two chances, he rattled in threes from the near elbow to tie the game in regulation and take the lead in overtime (if you haven’t watched TV in two days, it would hold up as the game-winner).

But two jumpers don’t make a trend. We wanted to find out who should be given the ball to if you want the best chance to win, and we know it won’t stop the debate, but we have stats to back it up. Thanks to Basketball Reference’s Play+ index, we found out this season’s best clutch shooters. The definition of “clutch” is key here, and here’s the constraints: the best effective field-goal percentage in a game’s final two minutes or less where team is either leading or trailing by five points or less, minimum of 25 attempts (Effective field-goal percentage weighs that a three is worth more than a two).

Now, we won’t tell you you’re wrong if you have a gut instinct about a certain player in the final moments over one of these 10. Nope, all we’ll say is that this year, they’ve proven they’re the most lethal down the stretch. Agree or disagree with the method? Well, you can’t argue with the stats â€” including the surprising No. 1.

10. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City: KD’s eFG rate is .431, going 22-of-58 overall. Dragging that number down is going 6-of-24 from three. Then again, one of those threes he hit was huge, to beat Dallas in January.

9. LeBron James, Miami: He’s at .442 for his eFG%, including 3-of-11 from three, where he was so maligned last year during the playoffs. Overall he’s 10-of-26. Part of why he gets criticized so heavily is because of how he passes on final shots. Well, he’s hit one to either tie or win in the final 15 seconds. It was March 10 to tie Indiana at 95 on a three.