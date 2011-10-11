The Next Derrick Rose

Sometimes the best comedy isn’t meant to be funny. Take NBA rankings. Google is a friend, and often when searching for lists, you’ll come across one where Tim Duncan is still a top five player or that Michael Beasley is a future beast. It’ll be written somewhere and you’ll believe it. The date is background. When you do finally see it, scribbled something like October of 2009, you’ll be all: “Ah, okay, I get it now.”
Fans, particularly NBA ones, are extremely erratic. We have to have a top five. We have to proclaim someone as the very best in the league. There can’t just be a group. There must be a list. All of last season, the talk was that Derrick Rose had jumped past Chris Paul and Deron Williams, who were battling for the title of best point guard in the league for well over three years.
It’s hilarious, the way we sprint from story to story, from player to player. One minute Tyreke Evans is a smaller version of LeBron. A few injuries, a few months and a few losses later and no one will even speak of him as a future All-Star. I can’t be the only one laughing at our fickleness.
[Related: Derrick Rose – Heart Of The City]
It’s like hip-hop. You’ve got your top 20. You’ve got your top five DOA. You’ve got Jigga, Rakim, Nas, Chuck D, Eminem, KRS-One and on and on. If someone throws Lil’ Wayne‘s name out, you can’t take them seriously. You fight. You argue. If someone’s opinion is different, it’s as if they don’t count. But the minute someone releases a wack record, they’ve fallen off. It’s on to the next one. Only the true legends can weave through the daggers, and the only way you get to that point is to kill it for years, staying relevant through every fad and every album.
If these summer league games mean anything, it’ll be Brandon Jennings, John Wall, James Harden and Rudy Gay breaking out. But when was the last time you trusted the playground?
No one trusted Rose last season to become an MVP so fast. Everyone figured a jump would come in his third season, but 21 points to 25? Six assists to nearly eight? A No. 8 seed to the best record in the league? That’s an HBO storyline.
The year before that, it was Kevin Durant coming into his own as one of the most unstoppable scoring forces we had ever seen. Did we see it coming? Some did. But not everyone, and hardly anyone had the foresight to see it coming so fast.
I was reading an old story from the New York Times last night about Allonzo Trier, an at-the-time beast of a sixth grader who treated the game like a job. In it, someone compared him to Brandon Jennings, and then Clark Francis of The Hoop Scoop said Jennings’ potential is top five point guard of all-time. Everyone has potential. How often do we hear that? He has the potential to be an All-Star in two years…his potential is a future league MVP. Shoot, Andre Iguodala‘s potential is to be the next Scottie Pippen. But actually realizing your potential is a different animal. It nearly never happens.
[Related: Jeremy Lamb Is About To Blow Up]
The lockout might stop the NBA, but it won’t stop basketball. The lockout can’t stop progression or change, and the players who were meant to become the new faces of basketball will soon be that, whether it’s in November or if we have to wait until February.
Who will make the Derrick Rose leap this season? Dozens of players have the potential to make a jump. Jennings, Derrick Williams, Derrick Favors, Wall, Evans, Paul George, Gay, Harden, maybe even Kyrie Irving. But only a few will realize it.
Who do you think will make the biggest leap this season?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
My money would be on James Harden to take a big step up.
Players most likely to make THE LEAP next season, by position, in order:
PG – John Wall, Jeff Teague, Brandon Jennings, Raymond Felton, Steph Curry
SG – Eric Gordon, James Harden, Paul George, Demar DeRozan
SF – Rudy Gay, Danilo Galinari
PF – Serge Ibaka, Tyler Hansborough, J.J. Hickson
C – Andrew Bynum, DeMarcus Cousins, Greg Monroe
I think Wall is especially likely to do it. He slipped off the radar way too quickly because of the injuries.
Hell, I even saw an article by Sam Smith that said Wall wasn’t even a top 5 rookie (BS no matter how you look at it).
James Harden would be dominant on almost any other team…but i dont think he has the room he needs to explode with KD and westbrook getting the shots they need/will take/deserve
derozan will make his obv jump to legit threat every night
derrick williams is going to be sick
everyone shutup (jk). tyreke evans will make the biggest leap next season. the kings are his franchise. barring injury he will be an all star. but sadly his team isn’t championship worthy, hampering his mvp appeal in anticipation of losses. .
john wall all day. wiz will be in the playoffs because of him
james harden has noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo chance to be make an equivelant leap similar to roses’. he is in no position. two franchise worthy players in westbrook and durant, how the hell do you think he will even make a derrick rose leap in that situation? you guys need to think. john wall i can agree with guys. either him or tyreke evans. period.
I think Tyreke Evans might make a huge leap. I believe he’ll be a top 3 scorer in the NBA next season, especially if the Jimmer is a legit PG. His shooting will space the floor for Reke and Jimmer is better playing off the ball and allowing Reke to get busy.
Another guy i think will make a significant leap is Greg Monroe. He seemed to be figuring things out near the end of the season. I think he has Chris Bosh-like ability.
The player to make the jump, to relize atleast the beginning of their potential are those who continue to work, persevere and don’t let hype or fame get to their heads. They will go out and work hard each day without letting up cause the fact of the matter is we can never guarantee that we will reach the peak of our “potential”. We cannot ever say what will happen tomorrow because no one knows what will happen tomorrow. Players can only go out each day and work hard, leave it all on the court, practice and work to perfect the fundamentals. And most importantly always always stay humble, but let that humblness be from the inside out, and not just an exterior attitude. Our potential can only be reached when we DECIDE EACH DAY to give it 110%, but potential is not a free pass to success.
I see that type of humble attitude with players like Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose.