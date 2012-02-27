The Top 10 NBA Plays Of The Season’s First Half

This year’s shortened NBA schedule came with a label from the beginning: highly concentrated. It’s what happens when 66 games are shoehorned into a season that begins on Christmas Day.

So while the fears from the end of the lockout about how such a packed schedule would fatigue players are still there, it also means the best plays come at a rapid-fire pace. Take, for example, the last weekend of January. On Saturday, Andre Iguodala ripped off a huge slam. A day later, LeBron James jumped over John Lucas to spawn a discussion about its place in dunk history. Two days later, Blake Griffin ripped up that same conversation like a bad first draft with his full-frontal dunk on Kendrick Perkins.

It’s all to say the top 10 plays of the NBA’s first half have seemingly come one on top of another, with barely any time for fans to catch up. A day before the schedule resumes before a stretch run to the NBA Finals, here’s the best from the first half.

*** *** ***

10. Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and two of Luke Ridnour‘s broken ankles. Russell Westbrook made sure of it on Dec. 26.

