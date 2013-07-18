TMZ Ambushes Kenneth Faried; He Tells Them He’s A “Sexy Individual”

The folks behind celebrity gossip site, TMZ, surprised a buzzed Kenneth Faried outside the club on Tuesday night. The confused celebrity monger behind the camera for TMZ was informed who Faried was with a copy of the newest ESPN The Magazine Body Issue. Hilarity ensued.

Faried was not shy about his body during the impromptu interview, claiming to be well-endowed when the TMZ “reporter” peppered him with questions about whether he was nervous, or if there was a female photographer during the nude covershoot for the yearly ESPN The Magazine Body Issue.

Then Kenneth, “aka the Manimal,” said “hell yes,” when asked if he’d pose for Playgrirl magazine. It was that sort of interview. Faried even brought TMZ in front of the camera while answering their predictably creepy questions.

Perhaps the best thing we gleaned from TMZ doing a very TMZ thing, was that Faried’s friends have taken to calling him “Candied Yams,” after gracing the cover of ESPN’s magazine. He doesn’t like that very much.

