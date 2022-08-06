tobias harris boban marjanovic
Tobias Harris Is Getting Married To His ‘Best Friend’ And Made Sure To Clarify He Doesn’t Mean Boban Marjanovic

It’s been a big summer for a number of members of the Philadelphia 76ers, and on Saturday, forward Tobias Harris’ life is going to change forever. Harris and his fiancé, Jasmine Winton, are getting married, and unsurprisingly, the high-scoring Sixer is happy about the development. On Saturday morning, Harris took to Twitter and expressed his excitement about tying the knot a little later in the day.

Of course, because this was tweeted by Tobias Harris, a whole lot of folks’ minds went to his NBA best friend (Boban Marjanovic) and not his real life best friend (who, maybe that was Boban for a little but your significant other eventually takes that mantle for a lot of people).

Harris and Marjanovic were teammates for years, and while both are the kinds of dudes who seem to get along with everyone, the pair struck up quite the friendship during their tenures with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and 76ers — Marjanovic even had Harris come with him to the debut of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. In fact, Harris was very upset when the pair eventually went their separate ways. Anyway, to avoid and confusion, Harris posted a follow-up tweet to stress that he is marrying someone else.

Hopefully this goes over better than that time Marjanovic and Luka Doncic got matching BFF hoodies and Harris felt betrayed. But regardless: Congrats to Harris and Winton on the big day.

